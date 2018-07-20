Jason Momoa Promoted ‘Aquaman’ In The Most Jason Momoa Way Possible

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.20.18

It’s San Diego Comic-Con weekend, where shows, movies, and (occasionally) actual comics try to break through the impenetrable crowd and get their product seen. Usually it’s through trailers or panels or late-night appearances, but leave it to Jason Momoa to find a new way to attract eyeballs. (The eyeballs have since popped out of their sockets, like a cartoon wolf seeing a sexy lady.)

To promote the James Wan-directed Aquaman, and specifically the Aquaman trailer, the Game of Thrones star jumped off a cliff in Hawaii and uploaded the footage to Instagram. “FINALLY the time has come,” Momoa wrote. “I’m stoked to share this news Check out something I filmed a couple weeks ago before I left Hawaii. #havingfunwithdaohana #droppinghawaiianbombsonya #westside On my way to #SDCC!! #AQUAMAN #TrailerTomorrow. #cheeeeeeeehoooooooooo #HHHawaiian. #hallHgetready #thekingiscoming.”

You know how people in movies are always screaming “ENHANCE” when they’re looking at surveillance footage? That’s what I want, but with the noise Momoa (the only good bro, tbh) makes when he’s jumping off the cliff. Also:

It’s not too late to change the film’s title to Aquadaddy.

Aquaman: the trailer drops on Saturday. Aquaman: the movie comes out December 21 (a very, very busy weekend at the theaters).

Around The Web

TAGSAQUAMANComic-Con 2018JASON MOMOASDCC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 3 hours ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 7 hours ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP