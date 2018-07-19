AMC

I’m beginning to think this Vince Gilligan guy might have a twisted mind.

To celebrate 10 years of Breaking Bad, the show’s creator and cast — Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R.J. Mitte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Bob Odenkirk — dropped by Conan for a special #ConanCon. Cranston spread his theory that Walter White isn’t actually dead (“Was there a coroner’s report?”), Paul is afraid his daughter’s first word is going to be “bitch,” and Brandt thought the METH DRAMA was a comedy when she auditioned (“It was probably season three when I caught on”). But the best stuff came from Gilligan, who not only revealed the one thing he would change about Breaking Bad, but also the dark fate he had planned for Walt, Jr.

There were 270 deaths on Breaking Bad, but not Walter and Skyler’s son, even though Mitte pitched his demise. But who would do it? “I was hoping someone good,” he said. Gilligan considered the idea (“He gets killed by this nasty guy Walt is somehow in business with”), but all the other writers “looked at me like I had completely lost my mind, that I was the most horrible person who’s ever lived.” So, Walt, Jr. was allowed to live another day and eat another breakfast, but Gilligan wasn’t done: he also shared his biggest Breaking Bad regret.