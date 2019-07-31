DC Comics

Despite the lackluster critical and box office performances of tentpoles like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the DC Comics and Warner Bros. cinematic universe continues. This is largely due to the huge successes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman, both of which are getting sequels — and, in the latter’s case, a spin-off movie. But that’s not all that DC is up to, as director Ava DuVernay is currently developing a New Gods film with acclaimed writer Tom King. And yes… it’s going to feature none other than Darkseid himself.

On Tuesday, DuVernay caught the attention of DC stans everywhere when she participated in an #AskAva event on Twitter. Before Darkseid came up, though, she addressed whether or not New Gods would include the Furies, the all-female military guard of Apokolips. “How could any self-respecting Barda fan not include The Furies?!” I’m looking forward to them so much,” she tweeted.