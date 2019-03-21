Let’s Guess What’s Actually Real About This New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

03.21.19 20 mins ago

Depending on who you ask, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are either purposefully using fake footage (or shots that have already been cut from the film) in the latest trailer, or not. It all depends on how you interpret the pair’s recent interview with Empire magazine, in which they admitted to considering “all scales of marketing” for the purpose of “[preserving] the surprise of the narrative.” (After all, they did this with the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.) So what might not be real in this new TV spot?

Well, much like last week’s trailer, the spot begins with a brief collage of clips from previous Marvel films that specifically features characters who were dusted in The Snap. King T’Challa, Stephen Strange, Hope Van Dyne, Bucky Barnes and Peter Quill all get a shoutout this time — along with the same black and white coloring (aside from the occasional red focus). As for new footage, there is none. The second half of the spot quickly runs through a few cuts from the trailer, along with the shot of remaining team’s new white suits.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Trailers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSAVENGERS ENDGAMEMarvelTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP