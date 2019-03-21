Today we have a chance to take it all back. Whatever it takes. Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/13l1oe7Sts — The Avengers (@Avengers) March 21, 2019

Depending on who you ask, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are either purposefully using fake footage (or shots that have already been cut from the film) in the latest trailer, or not. It all depends on how you interpret the pair’s recent interview with Empire magazine, in which they admitted to considering “all scales of marketing” for the purpose of “[preserving] the surprise of the narrative.” (After all, they did this with the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.) So what might not be real in this new TV spot?

Well, much like last week’s trailer, the spot begins with a brief collage of clips from previous Marvel films that specifically features characters who were dusted in The Snap. King T’Challa, Stephen Strange, Hope Van Dyne, Bucky Barnes and Peter Quill all get a shoutout this time — along with the same black and white coloring (aside from the occasional red focus). As for new footage, there is none. The second half of the spot quickly runs through a few cuts from the trailer, along with the shot of remaining team’s new white suits.