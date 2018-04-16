hbo

After teasing fans for nearly a year about the talents behind the Black Order, the so-called “Children of Thanos” who will aide the villain in his quest to acquire the six Infinity Stone in Avengers: Infinity War, co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo have finally revealed a few names. Specifically, the pair told the Radio Times on Monday that Proxima Midnight, the only female member of the film’s anti-Avengers group, will be voiced by none other than The Leftovers and Fargo star Carrie Coon.

“Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight,” Joe Russo told the British outlet, explaining that non-American audiences might “know her from season three of Fargo or The Leftovers.” Either way, it seems Uproxx writer Mike Ryan’s declaration last year that this is Coon’s world and we’re all lucky enough to live in it is about to become more true than ever. For not only is she one of the best actresses in the business right now, but Infinity War is tracking for an opening weekend so massive that it just might surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So just about everyone on the planet is about to experience her talents firsthand.

Like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper for their Groot and Rocket Raccoon characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Coon didn’t perform the motion capture work for Proxima Midnight on the Infinity War set. (Though she does have experience with this.) However, the Russos did reveal that fellow Black Order members Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian’s motion capture performers, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Terry Notary, will also be voicing their characters in the film. As for Peter Dinklage’s mysterious Infinity War role, the brothers remained silent.

