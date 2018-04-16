‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Adds ‘The Leftovers’ Star Carrie Coon As One Of Its New Villains

#Avengers #Marvel
News & Culture Writer
04.16.18

hbo

After teasing fans for nearly a year about the talents behind the Black Order, the so-called “Children of Thanos” who will aide the villain in his quest to acquire the six Infinity Stone in Avengers: Infinity War, co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo have finally revealed a few names. Specifically, the pair told the Radio Times on Monday that Proxima Midnight, the only female member of the film’s anti-Avengers group, will be voiced by none other than The Leftovers and Fargo star Carrie Coon.

“Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight,” Joe Russo told the British outlet, explaining that non-American audiences might “know her from season three of Fargo or The Leftovers.” Either way, it seems Uproxx writer Mike Ryan’s declaration last year that this is Coon’s world and we’re all lucky enough to live in it is about to become more true than ever. For not only is she one of the best actresses in the business right now, but Infinity War is tracking for an opening weekend so massive that it just might surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So just about everyone on the planet is about to experience her talents firsthand.

Like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper for their Groot and Rocket Raccoon characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Coon didn’t perform the motion capture work for Proxima Midnight on the Infinity War set. (Though she does have experience with this.) However, the Russos did reveal that fellow Black Order members Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian’s motion capture performers, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Terry Notary, will also be voicing their characters in the film. As for Peter Dinklage’s mysterious Infinity War role, the brothers remained silent.

(Via Radio Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSANTHONY RUSSOAVENGERSavengers: infinity warCARRIE COONJOE RUSSOMarvelTerry NotaryTom Vaughan-Lawlor

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP