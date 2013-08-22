Ben Affleck goes from Best Picture-winning ‘Argo’ to… Batman?

I think I’m in, like, Russellville, Arkansas or something like that. Mid-trek cross-country. Checked into the hotel, grabbed a shower, settled in and…Holy Argo, Batman — Ben Affleck has been cast as the new Dark Knight in Zack Snyder’s still untitled “Man of Steel” sequel (tentatively being called “Batman vs. Superman”).
So if you’re keeping score at home, that puts last year’s Best Picture winner in the weirdly rare air of having played Superman (2006’s “Hollywoodland”) AND Batman in his career. Oh, and Daredevil, too. But let’s break this down…
Affleck, you’ll remember, was a name being tossed around to direct the still struggling-to-be-properly-conceived “Justice League” film. “I would love it,” he told me of the prospect of tackling the DC Universe on film. “My interest is really just in, you know, if I like the characters and if the stories seem smart and surprise me. The things that people look for. So those things exist in the superhero genre. And when they do, I think it”s really exciting. I think they exist in the science-fiction genre. If you look at ‘Blade Runner’ to ‘Alien’ to ‘Aliens’ on down through today. So it”s just about finding a good script, honestly. I wouldn”t be into something or not based on the genre.”
Though while it may be about a “good script,” is there even much of a script to speak of here yet? Snyder made it clear at Comic-Con that they were still working through the thing conceptually, teasing something in the tone of Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns” and announcing that, indeed, Batman would be featured in his Superman sequel. It was pretty clear that Warner Bros. was looking for a big splash as “Man of Steel” — though it didn’t exactly make mere peanuts — didn’t hit the box office mark the studio was hoping for. Some read the move as desperate but I thought it was smart and exciting, even if it did have a whiff of being, well, a bit of a slap-dash decision.
Enter Affleck, carrying major weight at the studio these days, fresh off big Oscar success in “Argo.” It’s such an interesting decision for him to make. Does he need this kind of role? Not at all. He’s in a position to be able to push production of his latest commitment to the studio, the Dennis Lehane adaptation “Live By Night,” so he can go off and act for David Fincher in “Gone Girl.” That move made a lot of sense. It’s another chance to work with a compelling and talented director. You can bet Affleck has been at least somewhat envious of seeing his buddy Matt Damon collaborate with the likes of Robert Redford, Martin Scorsese and the Coen brothers over the years, and he’s eager to learn from masters like Fincher and Terrence Malick, etc.
But Batman? It’s almost like he’s doing the studio a solid. I’m totally just thinking out loud here. And by the way, this casting decision doesn’t rub me wrong at all. It’s just, again, interesting to me. Affleck is keeping his career very diversified right at the time when it seemed he was drilling down and focusing on being a filmmaker.
I can’t wait to see the sure-to-be intense reactions to this on both sides of the line. What do you think? Thumbs up? Thumbs down? Thumbs…sideways?
Just brutal. I just do not know how people can even defend this choice. I get the guy has found his niche in the directors chair, but he is not Matthew McConaughey. There has been no revelation in his acting abilities, which he is still not good at. That is not even addressing the fact he is wrong on paper. Josh Brolin would have been perfect.
So just don’t watch it… Simple! I personally don’t mind but their are some other options I would have chosen before affleck
However personal I would have love to see Christian bale back as batman..
Let hope for lex Luther they cast Michael Rosenbaum or possibly Bryan Cranston
Mark , don’t get Kris Tapley too mad because he is a diehard fan of Ben Affleck . I am kidding , sort of . I couldn’t agree more with you . I like the Josh Brolin choice , also I would have added Richard Armitage , Karl Urban ( unfortunately he is doing a Fox series ) , or Michael Fassbender to the casting hat.
Not mad. Actually kind of intrigued. As I said at the bottom of the post, the absolutely polar opposite reactions to this news will be fascinating. And I’m a bit flummoxed by it myself. But I’m cautiously optimistic.
I’m with you Kris. I’m not invested in the franchise enough to be upset or thrilled, but I am intrigued. It’s a totally unexpected choice from Affleck. I think the truth of it is, as much as he likes being a director, he likes being a movie star. He’s done a lot of things, but he’s never had the big action hero hit, unless I’m forgetting something. If the next movie is really good, I can see him wanting to be a part of that kind of fanboy universe. In a way, the choice is kind of disarming.
One of my friends who attends Comic Con every year was immediately excited with the prospect of seeing him there. I can see him wanting to be a part of that kind of superdrive fandom.
I think The Sum of All Fear might be the closest thing.
You know the movie’s going to suck, right? All these hugely overblown superhero movies suck now. The best you can hope for is something like The Avengers, where it achieves watchable mediocrity. And that was the recent apex.
So really, does it matter who plays Batman?
No it’ll be a fun movie regardless..
It may not be bad casting but is it the right casting for a Snyder movie? Or is it the right casting for Nolan movie? Or hey, was Snyder the right choice for a Nolan movie. Man of Steel felt like an odd mixing of sensibilities that I just can’t picture Affleck fitting into. Then again, he’d make an okay Nolan Bruce Wayne. Nolan Batman?….not so much.
I’m fine with it. I’m more worried about Goyer’s script and Snyder’s direction.
This. Goyer especially.
If the “Man of Steel” sequel, as rumored, is supposed to play out like a “Batman v. Superman” movie, whoever plays Batman has to at least feign at being able to take on Superman. And there is no reality where I feel Affleck would have a chance if he were in a fight with Henry Cavill. Maybe Affleck will surprise us, but I think he’s miscast and this was a missed opportunity to really experiment and redefine the character of Batman for the evolving DC film-universe. Here’s to hoping the rest of the eventual Justice League cast is a little more convincing and original.
Let’s let him hit the gym first. Dude’s kinda big, actually.
Dude that’s crazy, Affleck is 6’3″-6″4″ and has shoulders like a barn door. Couple months in the gym and he’ll look like a monster.
Let’s see Cavill take on Affleck in terms of Hollywood muscle and prestige. And then see who’s left in the dust.
I’m more concerned about how Snyder makes sense of any Batman surviving even one of those punches Supes threw in MOS. The Superman I saw in MOS will need to go shot for shot with Marion Ravenwood over a bottle of Kryptonite before even the most lethal Batman could pose a legitimate threat to him.
I’m surprised by the choice but it makes perfect business sense. Now, recalling ‘Daredevil’, there was many things wrong with the film but I wouldn’t say Affleck’s portrayal was one of them. I’ll try to remain open-minded till I see him on screen.
Mind = blown.
Not much else to say about it. He’s doing some kind of Reverse/Rewind of Clooney’s career.
Interesting choice, and one I honestly didn’t expect. Like someone else said above, though, I think I’m a little more worried about Goyer’s writing for that film. But I’m reserving judgment until I see the final product. Hopefully it’s good.
When you say it like that it’s really insulting, if we’ve learned anything over the past few years it’s that comic book movies deserve more respect, not less, also, and not to contradict myself, but when I think of Affleck in a comic book movie I can’t help but have flashbacks to Daredevil.
To put it crudely, this is how Hollywood goes down on someone. Once they go down, they don’t stop. Not just a director but now even plum acting gigs are falling like flies in Affleck’s kitty.
He’s closer to the king of Hollywood right now than many acknowledge.
I wish they would’ve gone with somebody less known. Like they did with Cavill. Cavill took the Superman role from Chris Reeve and made me believe. Can Afleck do the same taking over for Bale?
And then there’s other concerns. How many pictures has Afleck signed up for? Doesn’t he command a big salary since he’s a big shot director now? Is he going to have time to shoot sequels with all his other directing gigs?
I have nothing against Affleck but I don’t think they should’ve cast someone of his stature and especially someone that is more revered for his work behind the camera.
Three words: Settle down, people.
Eh, I’m sure it will work out fine. I can see him in the role, but …..
… it just feels so boring. I mean, Affleck? As Batman? I could just see better choices.
Trying to reserve judgment (remember the initial Ledger backlash?), but it’s still hard for me to envision him as the Dark Knight. I think he’d be a solid Barry Allen, though.
I’m mostly skeptical about the film if they’re actually consulting Frank Miller. Consult Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, Scott Snyder, or even Grant Morrison, but for the love of Darkseid, not Miller.
lol, Ledger backlash, it’s so hard to remember how skeptical I was of that casting choice. And lets not forget hoe everyone reacted to Hathaway’s casting as Catwoman.
…you naturally think of the cigar-store-Indian stylings of one Ben Affleck.
He’s wooden, is what I’m saying.
Obvious case of choosing “celebrity” over suitability to the part in hopes of goosing the box office. Terrible.
I was hoping they’d go older, like really old (Kris, might have been a joke but i liked your Sam Shepard suggestion.), so Bruce could play the role he plays in Batman Beyond to the justice league. Like he was around as a hero before all these SUPERheroes, but now that they’re here and he’s old he really can’t compete. So he just sits in Watchtower, as a seasoned hero with lots of experience under his belt, directing orders to the JL. But I think this can work too.
I am on the fence with the choice of Affleck. On one hand, I thought Josh Brolin would have been an inspired choice. On another hand, if this ia building up to Ben Affleck directing the “Justice League” movie, then I’m all for it. He haa got some serious chops behind the camera and I’d love to see what he can do with a big budget action movie.
I was driving across the country.
Okay, so as I said yesterday, I’m very skeptical. But I don’t think the crazy negative reaction is appropriate.
isn’t* appropriate.
I’m confused — surely you had it right the first time? :)
Personally I think the bigger issue is that Im struggling to see how the tone/world they created with Man of Steel can really incorporate the Justice League to its full extent (which is obviously their intention). But even so, I just cant wrap my mind around Affleck as Batman. Esp if their going with the “Dark Knight Rises” type of story where its a grizzled weary version of Batman. Just dont see it. Then again Ive never been blown away by any of his performances. I think he really belongs in the directors chair.
Affleck would make a good Batman in the right Batman movie; I just don’t think this one is the right one.
that’s sort of how I feel. I actually could easily picture him in the exact context that Bale played the character (although I think his Bruce Wayne would be a bit lacking in comparison), but I think “Man of Steel” was problematic to say the least, and I really can’t wait until this barrage of Superhero films ends. Can’t we give the Nolan trilogy some time to breathe before we dive right back in?