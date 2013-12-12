Surprise: Beyonce’s new self-titled album just dropped on iTunes

Beyonce’s self-titled fifth album is unexpectedly out — as of about an hour ago, officially on Friday, Dec. 13 (EST) and exclusively on iTunes. Check out a video Bey just posted to her Facebook page and the tracklist below.
The album contains 14 songs and 17 videos with guests including Jay Z (“Drunk in Love”), Frank Ocean (“Superpower”) and Drake (“Mine”). “XO” is rumored to be the album’s first single. Her ode to daughter Blue Ivy, “God Made You Beautiful,” didn’t make the cut, nor did the Timbaland-produced “Grown Woman” or Sia-penned “Standing on the Sun,” both of which were featured in commercials earlier this year. “Grown Woman” is included as a bonus video.
iTunes explains it as “a provocative, unguarded artistic statement,” adding that “the complementary videos unfold amid an international backdrop of New York, Paris, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.”
Here’s the tracklist for “Beyoncé”:
1. Pretty Hurts
2. Haunted
3. Drunk In Love (feat. Jay Z)
4. Blow
5. No Angel
6. Partition
7. Jealous
8. Rocket
9. Mine (feat. Drake)
10. XO
11. Flawless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche)
12. Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean)
13. Heaven
14. Blue (feat. Blue Ivy)
Write a comment…my best friend’s aunt makes $85 an hour on the internet. She has been fired from work for eight months but last month her check was $20579 just working on the internet for a few hours. blog link>>>>www.bay91.com