Surprise: Beyonce’s new self-titled album just dropped on iTunes

#iTunes #Frank Ocean #Drake #Beyonce #Jay Z
12.13.13 5 years ago
Beyonce’s self-titled fifth album is unexpectedly out — as of about an hour ago, officially on Friday, Dec. 13 (EST) and exclusively on iTunes. Check out a video Bey just posted to her Facebook page and the tracklist below.
The album contains 14 songs and 17 videos with guests including Jay Z (“Drunk in Love”), Frank Ocean (“Superpower”) and Drake (“Mine”). “XO” is rumored to be the album’s first single. Her ode to daughter Blue Ivy, “God Made You Beautiful,” didn’t make the cut, nor did the Timbaland-produced “Grown Woman” or Sia-penned “Standing on the Sun,” both of which were featured in commercials earlier this year. “Grown Woman” is included as a bonus video.
iTunes explains it as “a provocative, unguarded artistic statement,” adding that “the complementary videos unfold amid an international backdrop of New York, Paris, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.”
Post by Beyoncé.
Here’s the tracklist for “Beyoncé”:
1. Pretty Hurts
2. Haunted
3. Drunk In Love (feat. Jay Z)
4. Blow
5. No Angel
6. Partition
7. Jealous
8. Rocket
9. Mine (feat. Drake)
10. XO
11. Flawless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche)
12. Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean)
13. Heaven
14. Blue (feat. Blue Ivy) 

Around The Web

TOPICS#iTunes#Frank Ocean#Drake#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBeyonc albumBEYONCEDrakeDrunk In Lovefrank oceanITUNESJay ZmineSuperpowerXO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP