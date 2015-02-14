‘Birdman’ wins sound mixing award from Cinema Audio Society

Capping off a busy night for awards in the run-up to the 87th annual Oscars, the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) awarded the sound mixing team of “Birdman” top honors Saturday night. “Sherlock,” “Game of Thrones” and “Modern Family” won in the TV categories.

Clint Eastwood's war film “American Sniper” is considered the favorite to win the comparable Best Sound Mixing Oscar, though “Birdman” was nominated by the Academy's sound branch as well and, indeed, could be formidable if it is the industry favorite the guild awards have suggested it is so far. “Whiplash,” also Oscar-nominated, won the BAFTA prize. “Interstellar” and “Unbroken” are also up for the Academy Award, each of them nominated by CAS as well.

Six of the last eight CAS winners have won the sound mixing Oscar.

Check out the full list of CAS winners below, nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

Motion Picture – Live Action

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Production Mixer: Thomas Varga

Re-recording Mixer: Jon Taylor, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Frank A. Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Gustavo Borner

ADR Mixer: Jason Oliver

Foley Mixer: John Sanacore, CAS

Motion Picture – Animated

“Big Hero 6”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson, CAS

Foley Mixer: Mary Jo Lang, CAS

Television Movie or Mini-Series

“Sherlock” – “His Last Vow”

Production Mixer: John Mooney

Re-recording Mixer: Howard Bargroff

Scoring Mixer: Nick Wollage

ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves

Foley Mixer: William Everett

Television Series – 1 Hour

“Game of Thrones” – “The Children”

Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS

Production Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS

Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS

Television Series – 1/2 Hour

“Modern Family – “Australia”

Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Brian Harman, CAS

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials

“Foo Fighters Sonic Highways” – “Los Angeles”

Re-Recording Mixer – Eddie Kim

Sound Mixer – Jeff Fuller

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Production

Sound Devices – Dante and MADI Audio Recorder model 970

Post-Production

iZotope – RX4-Advanced

SPECIAL AWARDS

Student Recognition Award

Danny Maurer, University of Colorado Denver

Filmmaker Award

Richard Linklater

Career Achievement Award

David Macmillan