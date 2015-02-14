‘Birdman’ wins sound mixing award from Cinema Audio Society

Capping off a busy night for awards in the run-up to the 87th annual Oscars, the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) awarded the sound mixing team of “Birdman” top honors Saturday night. “Sherlock,” “Game of Thrones” and “Modern Family” won in the TV categories.
Clint Eastwood's war film “American Sniper” is considered the favorite to win the comparable Best Sound Mixing Oscar, though “Birdman” was nominated by the Academy's sound branch as well and, indeed, could be formidable if it is the industry favorite the guild awards have suggested it is so far. “Whiplash,” also Oscar-nominated, won the BAFTA prize. “Interstellar” and “Unbroken” are also up for the Academy Award, each of them nominated by CAS as well.
Six of the last eight CAS winners have won the sound mixing Oscar.
Check out the full list of CAS winners below, nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.
Motion Picture – Live Action
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Production Mixer: Thomas Varga
Re-recording Mixer: Jon Taylor, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Frank A. Montaño
Scoring Mixer: Gustavo Borner
ADR Mixer: Jason Oliver
Foley Mixer: John Sanacore, CAS
Motion Picture – Animated
“Big Hero 6”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson, CAS
Foley Mixer: Mary Jo Lang, CAS
(TV winners and more on the next page.)
Television Movie or Mini-Series
“Sherlock” – “His Last Vow”
Production Mixer: John Mooney
Re-recording Mixer: Howard Bargroff
Scoring Mixer: Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves
Foley Mixer: William Everett
Television Series – 1 Hour
“Game of Thrones” – “The Children”
Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS
Television Series – 1/2 Hour
“Modern Family – “Australia”
Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Brian Harman, CAS
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials
“Foo Fighters Sonic Highways” – “Los Angeles”
Re-Recording Mixer – Eddie Kim
Sound Mixer – Jeff Fuller
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Production
Sound Devices – Dante and MADI Audio Recorder model 970
Post-Production
iZotope – RX4-Advanced
SPECIAL AWARDS
Student Recognition Award
Danny Maurer, University of Colorado Denver
Filmmaker Award
Richard Linklater
Career Achievement Award
David Macmillan
If Birdman wins Best Picture Oscar and Richard Linklater wins Best Director it will be the third year in a row best picture and director are not the same. Had it ever happened before Kris?
Have to go back to 1935-1937.