‘Boyhood,’ Ava DuVernay win top honors from gay and lesbian critics

“Boyhood” has kept its precursor dominance strong with a win from the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association's Dorian Awards. Eddie Redmayne and Julianne Moore took top honors while Ava DuVernay won director of the year.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and the rest of the madness at The Circuit.

FILM

Film of the Year

“Boyhood”

Film Performance of the Year – Actor

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Film Performance of the Year – Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Film Director of the Year

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

LGBTQ Film of the Year

“Pride”

Foreign Language Film of the Year

“Mommy”

Unsung Film of the Year

“Pride”

Documentary Film of the Year

“The Case Against 8”

Visually Striking Film of the Year

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Campy Flick of the Year

“Into the Woods”

TELEVISION

TV Drama of the Year

“The Normal Heart”

TV Comedy of the Year

“Transparent”

TV Director of the Year

Jill Soloway, “Transparent”

TV Performance of the Year – Actor

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Neil Patrick Harris, “Sugar Daddy” – The Tony Awards

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

“Transparent”

Unsung TV Show of the Year

“Getting On”

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

Campy TV Show of the Year

“Jane the Virgin”

Music Video of the Year

Sia, “Chandalier”

The “We're Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Gina Rodriguez

Wilde Wit of the Year

John Oliver

Wilde Artist of the Year

Jill Soloway