‘Boyhood,’ Ava DuVernay win top honors from gay and lesbian critics

“Boyhood” has kept its precursor dominance strong with a win from the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association's Dorian Awards. Eddie Redmayne and Julianne Moore took top honors while Ava DuVernay won director of the year.
FILM
Film of the Year
“Boyhood”
Film Performance of the Year – Actor
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Film Performance of the Year – Actress
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Film Director of the Year
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
LGBTQ Film of the Year
“Pride”
Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Mommy”
Unsung Film of the Year
“Pride”
Documentary Film of the Year
“The Case Against 8”
Visually Striking Film of the Year
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Campy Flick of the Year
“Into the Woods”
TELEVISION
TV Drama of the Year
“The Normal Heart”
TV Comedy of the Year
“Transparent”
TV Director of the Year
Jill Soloway, “Transparent”
TV Performance of the Year – Actor
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
TV Musical Performance of the Year
Neil Patrick Harris, “Sugar Daddy” – The Tony Awards
LGBTQ TV Show of the Year
“Transparent”
Unsung TV Show of the Year
“Getting On”
TV Current Affairs Show of the Year
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”
Campy TV Show of the Year
“Jane the Virgin”
Music Video of the Year
Sia, “Chandalier”
The “We're Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award
Gina Rodriguez
Wilde Wit of the Year
John Oliver
Wilde Artist of the Year
Jill Soloway
