Bradley Cooper in talks to play Lance Armstrong for J.J. Abrams

Bradley Cooper is one step closer to playing Lance Armstrong in J.J. Abrams’ planned biopic of the disgraced cycling champ.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at last night’s Producers’ Guild Awards (see a full list of winners here), the newly-minted “Star Wars” director said he had received an email from the “Silver Linings Playbook” star about taking on the role and that they had been “talking” ever since.

Abrams’ Bad Robot shingle and Paramount recently scored the film rights to Juliet Macur’s proposed book “Cycle of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong,” which would detail the doping scandal that led the cyclist to being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles, among other sanctions. Cooper, who is up for Best Actor at next month’s Oscars, previously expressed interest in the role in a recent interview with the BBC.

Do you think Cooper would be a good choice to play the seven-time Tour de France champion? Let us know in the comments.