Marvel Provided Official Descriptions For The Infinity Stones, And Here’s Why That Matters For ‘Avengers 4’

#Avengers #Marvel
07.25.18 20 mins ago

Marvel

[Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, but c’mon]

“Before creation itself, there were six singularities. Then the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots… Infinity Stones.” That’s the Collector in Guardians of the Galaxy explaining the creation of the Infinity Stones: Space, Reality, Power, Mind, Time, and Soul. But besides that bit of exposition, there isn’t an official Marvel Cinematic Universe description of what the stones are capable of, outside of killing half the universe’s population (including the puppies and kitties) when combined with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Thankfully, to coincidence with the release of Avengers: Infinity War on digital and Blu-ray, Marvel has released a featurette on the powers of the Infinity Stones. (It’s more detailed than Wong telling Doctor Strange that the stones “each control an essential aspect of existence.” No offense, Wong.)

-Space Stone: “Travel across any dimension”
-Time Stone: “See the future, alter the past”
-Reality Stone: “Bend reality to your will”
-Soul Stone: “Control life and death”
-Power Stone: “Destroy anything in your path”
-Mind Stone: “Create and alter consciousness”

Thanos is a God-like interdimensional traveler who sees and controls all — no wonder he won. The definition for the Soul Stone is particularly important. It has the ability to kill, but it’s also able to resurrect, which could prove essential following the events of Infinity War, where most of our heroes died. (Maybe don’t let Star-Lord tussle with Thanos this time.) If any one stone is going to matter more than the others in Avengers 4, well, you gotta have soul.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warMarvelthanos

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 5 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 5 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP