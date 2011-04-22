‘Caprica’s’ Paula Malcomson joining ‘Hunger Games’ cast

#Jennifer Lawrence
04.22.11 7 years ago

Paula Malcomson (Syfy’s “Battlestar Galactica” spin-off “Caprica”) will play the mother of Katniss (“X-Men: First Class” star Jennifer Lawrence)  and her younger sister Prim (Willow Shields) in Lionsgate’s “Hunger Games,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Amandla Stenberg, Dayo Okeniyi, Leven Rambin and Jack Quaid are all set for the film. Elizabeth Banks (“30 Rock”) is currently in talks to play Katniss’ escort, Effie.

“Hunger Games,” based on the bestselling book series by Suzanne Collins, takes place in a futuristic society where young people are chosen to represent their districts in ultraviolent gladiatorial matches. Katniss, along with Peeta (Hutcherson), are chosen to fight for their district.

The adaptation is being directed by Gary Ross (“Seabiscuit”) and produced by Nina Jacobson and Color Force.
 
Malcomson has also appeared on HBO”s “Deadwood” and FX”s “Sons of Anarchy.”

“Hunger Games” opens nationwide March 23, 2012.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSCapricaHUNGER GAMESJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOSH HUTCHERSONPaula MalcomsonSUZANNE COLLINS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP