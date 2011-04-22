‘Caprica’s’ Paula Malcomson joining ‘Hunger Games’ cast

Paula Malcomson (Syfy’s “Battlestar Galactica” spin-off “Caprica”) will play the mother of Katniss (“X-Men: First Class” star Jennifer Lawrence) and her younger sister Prim (Willow Shields) in Lionsgate’s “Hunger Games,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Amandla Stenberg, Dayo Okeniyi, Leven Rambin and Jack Quaid are all set for the film. Elizabeth Banks (“30 Rock”) is currently in talks to play Katniss’ escort, Effie.

“Hunger Games,” based on the bestselling book series by Suzanne Collins, takes place in a futuristic society where young people are chosen to represent their districts in ultraviolent gladiatorial matches. Katniss, along with Peeta (Hutcherson), are chosen to fight for their district.

The adaptation is being directed by Gary Ross (“Seabiscuit”) and produced by Nina Jacobson and Color Force.



Malcomson has also appeared on HBO”s “Deadwood” and FX”s “Sons of Anarchy.”

“Hunger Games” opens nationwide March 23, 2012.

