CBS renews ‘Two and a Half Men’ for Season 11

With a simple tweet from the network’s official account, CBS announced that “Two and a Half Men” has been renewed for an 11th season.

“Two and a Half Men,” which has helped strengthen CBS’ Thursday lineup this year after nine years on Mondays, was considered a no-brainer for renewal, so much so that previous CBS renewal press releases all noted that negotiations on the Jon Cryer/Ashton Kutcher comedy were underway.

Cryer, winner of a pair of Emmys for the show, and Kutcher, who replaced original star Charlie Sheen two years ago, will both be back.

CBS had no official comment regarding the future of co-star Angus T. Jones, the semi-eponymous half-man. Jones started a minor kerfuffle by making disparaging comments about the show in an interview, but well before that controversy, Jones had expressed a desire to attend college at the expense of his regular TV role. He missed several episodes this past season, part of an arc that had Jake enlist in the army. It’s expected that “Men” will attempt get Jones back for guest appearances at the very least.

The “Two and a Half” renewal reduces the number of CBS bubble shows, which still includes “Rules of Engagement,” “Vegas,” “Golden Boy” and, until an official pick-up is announced, “Criminal Minds.”