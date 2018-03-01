Chris Hemsworth May Join ‘Men In Black’ Alongside A Black Female Partner

#Men in Black
03.01.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

Men in Black is a franchise with a long history (with three films since 1997 grossing over $1.5 billion worldwide) and many rumors of reboots, including a clean and rad and powerful 21 Jump Street crossover with a sequel-mocking title. That crossover never came together, but Sony planned a different spin-off anyway, with a script from Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum and a tentative release date of June 14th, 2019. Now they seem serious about hitting the release date, as they’re lining up a director and actors.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Hemsworth is negotiating to play one of the new agents of MiB, and F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious) is in talks to direct. Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith aren’t expected to return. Sony is reportedly (as was previously rumored) seeking a black woman to play the partner to Hemsworth’s character.

They’re also seeking an older male actor for an unspecified role. It’s going to be hard to find a match for Tommy Lee Jones and Rip Torn. We’re assuming whoever can engage Tommy Lee Jones in a glaring contest for a full minute without crying will get the part…

NBC

(Via The Hollywood Reporter and The Tracking Board)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Men in Black
TAGSART MARCUMCHRIS HEMSWORTHF GARY GRAYMATT HOLLOWAYMen In BlackrebootsSONY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP