Clooney’s ‘Ides of March’ is boiled down essence as high drama

When George Clooney's “The Ides of March” screened for press at Venice, the reception was somewhat chilly. Bowing a film about political corruption to European audiences is always going to be a dicey play. And maybe it would have been wiser to choose a different venue for the reveal. I don't make these decisions.
But then the film played Toronto and similarly “meh” reactions were floating around. One critic went so far as to call it a “watered down version of 'Primary Colors.'” And so, at the time, I put up a post corralling some of these reviews and one-offs and titled it “Naiveté you can believe in,” because the issue simply seemed to be that treating political corruption as profound insight was just silly in this day and age.
Here's the thing, though. After seeing the film last night, I feel strongly that “The Ides of March” isn't acting as if its pulling back a veil. It's handling, quite matter-of-factly, political corruption and scandal and the back-bitery of the Washington game as simple and plain harsh truth. I didn't read any of this to be presented as epiphany in the slightest, and indeed, I find it to be one of the most refined films of the year.
What the film does is navigate these waters with a Shakespearean accent. It's obviously no coincidence the original play — “Farragut North” — was re-titled to fall in line with the date of Julius Caesar's betrayal, elevated to high drama in the Bard's play. (Or was it Edward de Vere's play? Wait, I'm mixing my Sony movies here.) And that's exactly what Clooney does with the film. He cooks it into a slim, lean piece of high drama in which every single actor — across the board — is firing on all cylinders.
And on that, I'm a little surprised Ryan Gosling isn't getting his proper due here. I was very impressed by what he was doing in the film, playing a young but weathered, smart-talking media strategist to Clooney's noble and apparently squeaky clean liberal presidential candidate. Combined with a completely different, but equally skilled performance in Nicolas Winding Refn's “Drive,” I'd say Gosling is having a stellar year and, truly, he deserves some awards recognition on both fronts.
Philip Seymour Hoffman has become so good at what he does we all just take it for granted. On a podcast from Telluride, Guy quipped, “We've seen him do this before.” Well, I kind of think that's his genius. I don't think he's failed to give a fully present and wholly embodied portrayal in his entire career. We've just come to expect excellence of him, and that's what he dishes out here.
Evan Rachel Wood is dynamite in a role that could be fodder for a supporting actress push, and Marisa Tomei — man, I wish she had more scenes because she nailed the role of a sweet-talking evil wench journalist brilliantly. And Clooney, also having a stand-out year, really squeezes every moment he's on screen for all it's worth.
But it's Clooney's work as director that was particularly impressive. He has a shrewd directorial mind, really unsung in some ways. He has a keen eye for visually telling his story (Phedon Papamichael's cinematography finds so many brilliant images) and he has an impeccable sense of pace.
On that, Stephen Mirrione's film editing is graceful but crisp, particularly stand-out in an opening sequence that really settles you into the tone. And I think, of all the scores he has in play this year, Alexandre Desplat has his best shot at Oscar recognition for his jazzy, smooth and at times operatic work here.
Quite simply put, “The Ides of March” is one of the year's best films. It's not watered-down anything. It's distilled everything. And it gets in and out without stooping to grandiose preaching. Tight as a drum, I'd call this the best film in Sony's impressive fall stable.
And we haven't even gotten to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” yet.
Good to hear. I think Gosling will be nominated for this.
I’m glad you liked Evan Rachel wood too!
I was hesitant about this film after Guy’s slightly middling review, but now that I know you have a different take on the film, I’m anxious to try it out for myself to see which side I fall on. I can’t believe it is coming out so soon either! This fall has really been full of excellent films I must say. :^)
I wouldn’t be upset to see this film make some headway in Oscar contention, b/c I like pretty much everyone involved in this film. Something about the whole thing makes it seem like it is gonna be a well appreciated film but one that is destined to fall just short of most of the major categories. I could be wrong though (and will be able to tell for myself in two weeks…)
Just saw ‘Moneyball’ (loved it) in a packed theater and the ‘Ides’ trailer played before the movie. The crowd seemed into it.
any word on Melancholia?
Not compelled to write about it. Talked about it in the podcast.
Even at my pathetic small-town multiplex, we’re having a string of interesting movies in a row: “Contagion,” “Drive,” “Moneyball,” “50/50,” and “The Ides of March.” Why is the rest of the year so dreary?
Everything from Jan-Mayish is filler. Summer brings around the blockbusters and fall/winter, the Oscar bait.
Who do we have to bump out of the Best Actor category to get Gosling a spot…
Oldman.
How about not Oldman, please. Pitt would be preferable.
I still think Pitt should go supporting for Tree of Life… much more compelling and notable performance than Moneyball.
Yeah, definitely still excited for this one despite the lukewarm reception at Venice. Was always a fan of Clooney’s work and the trailer for Ides of March really got me stoked for it! The movie looks so American, but hey that was never a bad thing for me!:)
I’d say bump out Dujardin or Clooney if he’s nominated in Director.
I’m quite interested in the film, but given the meh reception at both festivals, I’m not entirely sure the Academy will be that gung-ho to embrace it.
Also, regarding PSH, I don’t think he delivers excellence every time. Sometimes, he’s just adequate. But I won’t judge this specific performance until the time comes.
Respectfully, I don’t think you’re paying close attention if you think “sometimes he’s just adequate.” I don’t think Hoffman is an actor who ever phones it in, but that’s me.
I think Hoffmann “phoned it in” (or was he just phony?) in Doubt (which was a bad movie anyway, nothing he could have done to save it, really…)
“Doubt” was a fantastic film and Hoffman gives one of his best performances in it.
Doubt was one of the performances I had in mind.
Charlie Wilson’s War was the other. That one is his most forgettable of all the performances I’ve seen. That was slumming it.
His best, for me, is in The Savages. I just pretend his unwarranted CWW nomination was actually a combo nod for that and Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead.
Hm, I actually thing his “Charlie Wilson’s War” performance is one of his best and most distinctive.
Yeah, I think he’s fantastic in CWW. I would almost give you Doubt, mainly because of the role, but I think he’s working against type in a great way, nevertheless.
Sweet. Can’t wait. Sounds just what I wanted from it. Really hoping for Gosling to get some kind of recognition this year. He’s not only making impressive and the right choices as an actor, but he seems willing to take on a movie star persona now judging by his work this year. Kind of reminds me of Clooney. A movie star, but one of respectable work.
Thanks for this Kris. Glad to hear your positive take on Ides. I was rather disappointed with the muted response it got at the festivals and had lost a little interest in it. But you’ve revived my desire to see it. Happy you had such positive things to say about Gosling, especially.
I don’t think Gosling will be a mega screen star (as in, opening films a la Will Smith). But I think he’s a well-liked, well-respected actor by the public and will rarely bomb, if ever a movie.
I agree, JJ1. I don’t really see Gosling being a mega star, mainly, because he’s not pursuing it. I think he totally could have that sort of career if he wanted it. The only reason he’s not is because of the choices he’s made. Frankly, that pleases me very much. I’d much rather have him doing movies like Half Nelson, Lars, Blue Valentine, and Drive. He has just enough appeal to do the occasional Crazy Stupid Love or a more higher profile prestige pic like Ides. But I get the sense he wants the freedom to do projects he finds stimulating.
The only reason I was a bit underwhelmed by it was because the momentum it was building made it seem like it was going somewhere big…and then it ended. Maybe I had some expectations of it that I was not consciously aware of, but for some reason, I thought it was going to go further plot-wise, if that makes sense. I do agree with your points on how well-made it was and the strong performances, and I really liked the closing shot. It would be great to see Gosling nominated, but I can’t see who he’d bump out, unless J. Edgar gets scathing reviews.