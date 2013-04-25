David Gordon Green’s ‘Prince Avalanche’ gets a poster and a teaser for a teaser

David Gordon Green’s “Prince Avalanche” is a great departure for the director, getting back to the roots of his feature career in some sense, but in another, it’s a bit of a palette cleanser playing on his various sensibilities as a filmmaker. I kind of fell in love with it at Sundance, and I imagine others might, too.
The film went on to play Berlinale and SXSW and it just played the Tribeca Film Festival here in New York. It’s set for an August 9 release, which will make it a nice palette cleanser of a different sort coming out of the summer movie season as we transition to the fall prestige frame.
Magnolia Pictures picked up the film after Sundance and has released a new teaser trailer, which you can check out below. And if six-second teasers for teaser trailers are your thing, there’s a Vine thingie they released previewing the teaser trailer’s bow tomorrow. I’ve gone ahead and included that as well. You can check out my interview with Green about the film here.
I’m curious to see this, mainly because I did see the Icelandic original film on which this is based, and I’m wondering how the two will compare.
Loved that film. My favourite at Tribeca.