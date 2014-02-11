DC getting ‘Robot Chicken’-themed variant covers in March

(CBR) The second “Robot Chicken DC Comics Special” is set to air sometime this year, and DC Comics will start the hype in March with a series of 22 variant covers based on the show’s signature visual style. TV Guide has posted the first eight covers from the initiative, similar to the in the special “Aquaman” #12 “Robot Chicken” variant designed to promote the first special. The publishing schedule for the variant cover books are as follows:

March 5: Action Comics No. 29, Detective Comics No. 29, Earth 2 No. 21

March 12: Batgirl No. 29, Batman No. 29, Green Lantern Corps No. 29, Justice League of America No. 13, Nightwing No. 29, Superman/Wonder Woman No. 6

March 19: Batman & Two-Face No. 29, Batwoman No. 29, Green Lantern: New Guardians No. 29, Harley Quinn No. 4, Justice League No. 29, Wonder Woman No. 29

March 26: Aquaman No. 29, Batman/Superman No. 9, The Flash No. 29, Justice League DarkNo. 29, Superman No. 29, Teen Titans No. 29

April 2: Forever Evil No. 7

DC’s “Robot Chicken” variant month for March is the latest in a number of recent themed-variant cover initiatives for the publisher, including February’s steampunk cover initiative and January’s “Scribblenauts Unmasked” variant covers. Check out the “Robot Chicken”-themed variant covers below.