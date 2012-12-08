Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg get pumped on new ‘Pain and Gain’ poster

In 1996, Michael Bay directed “The Rock.” In 2013, he’ll release a movie starring The Rock.



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars with Mark Wahlberg in Bay’s upcoming action-comedy “Pain and Gain,” and the brand new first poster — and killer tagline — set the scene.

“Pain” is the fact-based story of two dumbbell (har har) weightlifters who initiate a kidnapping scheme that goes terribly awry. Funny people Ken Jeong, Tony Shalhoub, Anthony Mackie, Rebel Wilson and Rob Corddry also star, along with Ed Harris, who co-starred in Bay’s “The Rock” all those years ago.

Check out the poster here:

Bay is known for big budget action spectacles like “Bad Boys” and “Bad Boys II,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Armageddon” and the “Transformers” films. “Pain” reportedly cost just $20 million, so it will be interesting to see how Bay works a more overtly comic premise with significantly smaller cash flow.

Before “Pain,” Johnson will be seen in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (see the new poster here). He’ll then flex his muscles in “Fast Six,” and as “Hercules” for director Brett Ratner.

Wahlberg will re-team with Bay for the long-awaited “Transformers 4.”



“Pain and Gain” opens April 26.