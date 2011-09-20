First Look: Bad dreams come true in new ‘Paranormal Activity 3’ poster

Another Halloween, another “Paranormal Activity.”

The third film in the found-footage franchise acts as a prequel, taking place roughly twenty years before the first film.

A brand new poster illustrates the upcoming film’s trip down nostalgia lane: In a blurry still from a home video, two little girls sleep in their beds while a spectral shadow stands between them. The video’s time stamp indicates that it takes place in the Reagan-Bush era, when endless horror films were dominated by cartoonish slashers like Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers.

What’s most intriguing about “Paranormal Activity” is that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman — who know a thing or two about blurring the line between fiction and reality — are at the helm, while original director Oren Peli is on board as a producer.
 
2009’s micro-budget “Paranormal Activity” went on to earn $193 million worldwide, while last year’s sequel scared up $176.7 million globally.

Here’s the poster:

“Paranormal Activity 3” opens nationwide October 21.

Watch the creepy trailer here:

