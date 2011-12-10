First Look: Spidey goes dark in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ poster

Things look dark and downright spooky on the brand new poster for Columbia’s reboot of Marvel’s beloved superhero, “The Amazing Spider-Man,” from director Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”).

There’s no sign of co-stars Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Martin Sheen or Sally Field on the poster, which premiered on Superherohype.com. Nor do we even get to see Spidey’s costume. Even Peter Parker himself, Andrew Garfield, is merely a speck on the image, which is dominated by the shadow-cast Spider-Man emblem.

It’s a simple, dark, stark image that’s a far cry from the more colorful poster campaign employed by Sam Raimi’s earlier “Spider-Man” trilogy with Tobey Maguire as the wall-crawler. It’s not as bleak as the new “Dark Knight Rises” one-sheet, but it indicates a more serious tone for the reboot.

But what exactly is “The Untold Story”? Isn’t this another origin story? And what will they save for the sequel?

“Amazing Spider-Man” opens nationwide in 3D July 3, 2012. Watch the teaser here.

What do you think of the poster?