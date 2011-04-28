Foo Fighters documentary ‘Back and Forth’ headed to iTunes, DVD, Blu-Ray

“Foo Fighters: Back and Forth,” the feature documentary about the long-running band, is heading to iTunes, DVD and Blu-Ray this June,

Directed by Academy Award winner James Moll (“The Last Days”), the doc takes an intimate look at the band, from frontman Dave Grohl’s early cassette demos (while he was still in Nirvana) through their recent No. 1 album, “Wasting Light.” In addition to copious live footage, the film features extensive interviews with band members Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, as they discuss the group’s many albums, their memorable two-night stand at Wembley Stadium in 2007 (in front of 170,000 fans), and the recent Butch Vig-produced, analog-only “Wasting Light” sessions.

“Back and Forth” will first be made available June 7 as an exclusive iTunes release. The DVD follows June 14. That same day, a Blu-Ray version will be found exclusively at Best Buy, then at all retailers starting July 12.

The DVD and Blu-Ray feature 35 minutes of bonus material, such as additional interviews and deleted scenes.



“Back and Forth,” co-produced by Spitfire Pictures, Exclusive Media Group and RCA Records, premiered at SXSW in March.

The Foo Fighters have a busy summer planned. After a brief U.S. tour in May, they’ll crisscross Europe in June and July. They’ll then headline the just-announced Lollapalooza fest in August, and return to Europe afterwards. See all their tour dates here.