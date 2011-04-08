Former ‘American Idol’ contestants and Hollywood shocked by Pia Toscano’s elimination

The reaction to the shocking elimination of expected frontrunner Pia Toscano on “American Idol” Thursday night was fast and passionate. Thanks, of course, to the immediate power of twitter.
A number of key former “Idol” contestants made their views known including Jennifer Hudson, Kimberly Caldwell, Blake Lewis and Melinda Doolittle.
Hudson tweeted twice saying, “I can not believe they just eliminated pia ! ReAlly..????” She then later added, “Long as she walked away with that voice she will be alright !! Just hate to see talent like that go!” J-Hud was also eliminated surprisingly early during “Idol” season 3, but went on to win both an Academy Award and Grammy Award in the years since.
Season two’s Caldwell touched on a theory that Toscano was too pretty to win by tweeting, “Did Pia just get voted off idol?! She’s too hot for people to take her seriously! That’s crap.”
Lewis, who was runner-up to the last female winner on the show, Jordan Sparks, was blunt saying, “Wow. Still blown away by America not voting for PIA! @PToscanoAI10 She will record a dope record and be fine, but come on. This stinks.”
Doolittle had noted exclusively in her performance commentary on HitFix that “Girl can sing her tail off…just looking forward to seeing her let loose and have some fun.” That won’t happen now and Doolittle tweeted Thursday night, “I’m genuinely shocked by the AI results tonight. That’s all.”
Former “Idol” judge Ellen DeGeneres told her followers she was “shocked and sad.” Current judge Jennifer Lopez tweeted to her legion of fans, “I am truly sad. I can’t believe this happened. You have to vote for who you love! We will miss you @ptoscanoAI10!!”
But even some non-“Idol” related celebrities made their feelings known. “Parenthood” star Dax Shepard was outraged first tweeting, “This did not just happen!!! How??? I’m going to do something radical. I love you Pia!” Shepard then follwed that one up with, “This is more egregious than that no-hitter that was ruined by that ump.” And then, “@minkakelly @PToscanoAI10 I’m going to do something drastic. This has put me in an unstable mood.”
Marlon Wayans tried to find the lighter side of the night’s events declaring, “Pia eliminated not fair! Who do the teens [expletive] off to now? Dammit life’s not fair… Well kids, there’s always j-lo”
And lastly, none other than Tom Hanks made his feelings known. The two-time Oscar winner and one of the most respected men in Hollywood tweeted, “Don’t have an IDOL habit, but how could the USA vote Pia off? I may be done for the season! HANX”
Now, that one’s gotta hurt. But showing some class was Toscano herself, who tweeted “I’m truly going to miss my idol family! Thank you @JLo Randy and Steven for believing in me. Love you and love my fans!”
Quoting Ryan “Be sure to vote for your favorite Idol” – That is EXACTLY what America did. STOP being surprised and upset about it.. For whatever reason, people did not *LIKE* her. I never ‘liked’ her and I ignored the singing. She never got my vote.
Now if Ryan had been pounding into our heads “…vote for the most talented, best singer…” – she might still be in the running and Jacob would have been gone this week.
It is no one’s fault, but the show is trying to blame America for being stupid. America did EXACTLY what the show asked – “…vote for your FAVORITE…”
Let’s move on…
just look at the major voting population..teen girls..course they won’t vote for her – they would rather vote for the blonde haired dude who sounds like he just sucked a balloon full of helium – its a popularity contest not a talent contest.
Wow…this is PROOF that it’s a popularity contest & NOT A TALENT CONPETITION! Are you kidding voters? Pia not only DESERVED to stay in the competition, she was our strong favorite along with James to WIN IT ALL! This is exactly why I stopped watching the show a few years back when Chris Daughtry competed. When he was voted off, I changed the channel & said “no way!” I’m done, you lost me as a viewer. Then with some of my favorite stars brought on to be the new judges like the consummate ROCK-GOD Steven Tyler & JLo, I was curious so I started watching again & got hooked. Well they lost me after Pia going home! All I can say is GO PIA, do a CHRIS DAUGHTRY ON THEIR ASS! You deserve better! Aside from Kelly Clarkson & Carrie Underwood,who else with the title of THE AMERICAN IDOL, has done anything significant?! Yet others like Chris Daughtry & Jennifer Hudson and some others have gone on to fame & fortune…you can do it too!! We love you Pia!
Write a comment…It is so sad what happened tonight it was a certain mistake.Why people
are so darn rude in commenting on the blogs is so silly but u have to find something to keep u busy I guess. Anyway Mz PIA your not done dear your that much quicker to starting a new career im sure your gonna be a busy girl. Good Luck ur AWSOME !!
It’s the end of American Idol for me. I truly don’t care about the competition anymore!
Let’s wait until september and watch Simon Cowell’s The X-Factor, in which America votes but the judges decide who stays and who goes home.
when you finally have a singer who can take on Celine, Mariah and Whitney’s songs… look what just happened!
I blame the jugdes, they shouldn’t of never used that save so early on the competition. Pia wasn’t the best vocalist on the show but she was marketable for record companies and could sing. But as long as teenage girls are watching the show, things like this is gonna happen
Write a comment.I cannot beleive pia was voted off she was a better singer than the others she will get a record deal and have a hit song and show the people thst didnt vote for her the mistake they made
I’m kinda happy she’s gone. She was boring, all she sang was those ballads and then when she sang on Wednesday it seemed a little weird to me. I’m not saying she can’t sing, friggin duh, clearly she can blow but maybe it’s better for her to be off the show. I just hope that when she gets to come out with her album she’ll have learned to change it up with her style.
And another thing, American Idol has been a popularity contest since day one. When you have viewers voting on the fate of the contestants as opposed to simply a group of actual industry experts and the like, that’s what happens.
In 10 seasons of watching Idol, I have been surprised on many occasions (Daughtry, Hudson…) but this is teh first time I have been outright angry. There is no way this should have happened.
I guarantee that next season they will somehow change the way the voting is done. Maybe the public can vote on a bottom two, and the judges vote on who stays and who goes. At least their input will mean something and they will be forced to be critical.
Here’s hoping for a Lauren/Casey Final two…
Good singer–no real connection with the audience. Pia is just a cypher. No real stylistic chops, no sense of fun or sparkle. In other words, not much of a performer. Good technical singing does not a performer make. Would also help if the judges would actually give ‘constructive’ criticism, instead of “you’re amazing!”, “you’re on your way!”, blah, blah, blah. They don’t need to be as nasty as Simon occasionally used to be, but jeez, TALK about pitch problems, phrasing decisions, dead eyes, movement, etc. Give the fans who aren’t singers some way of knowing who needs to improve what, and are they doing so? Why else have judges there?