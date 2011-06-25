Former ‘Law and Order: SVU’ star Christopher Meloni in talks for Superman film

#Superman
06.25.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Christopher Meloni, who just exited “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” after 12 seasons, is final negotiations for an undisclosed role in Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot “Man of Steel,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although his part remains a mystery, sources Meloni will be in scenes opposite Henry Cavill, who’s playing Superman. The cast also includes Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as Clark Kent’s Smallville parents.

Russell Crowe and Julia Ormond are the latest actors to sign onto the film. They will be playing Superman’s Kryptonian parents.

In addition to “SVU,” Meloni has appeared in such films as “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Nights in Rodanthe.”

“Man of Steel” starts production this fall primarily in Vancouver and Chicago, but it will also shoot some scenes in various parts of California.
 

TOPICS#Superman
TAGSchristopher meloniMAN OF STEELsuperman

