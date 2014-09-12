Here it is: the ultimate performance of Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off” by Kentucky college men. It's hard to pick a standout performance here, but the third gent who appears glides down that hallway with a finesse that Fred Astaire would admire.
Frat Boys Give the Ultimate Performance of ‘Shake It Off’
Louis VIrtel 09.12.14 4 years ago
