Frat Boys Give the Ultimate Performance of ‘Shake It Off’

#Taylor Swift
09.12.14 4 years ago

Here it is: the ultimate performance of Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off” by Kentucky college men. It's hard to pick a standout performance here, but the third gent who appears glides down that hallway with a finesse that Fred Astaire would admire.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSShake It OffTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP