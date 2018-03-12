‘Legion’ Videos Flaunt The Show’s Love Of M.C. Escher And Waffles

FX’s Legion returns for a second season on April 3rd, and the X-Men spin-off series has been promoting the new season with videos as delightfully bonkers as the show itself. First there was a video of Aubrey Plaza busting through the fourth wall to confuse viewers of the first season. Then a set of unnerving videos gave a first look at Navid Negahban as the new Shadow King / Amahl Farouk. The first full trailer for Season 2 dropped shortly afterward.

Now FX has release four more videos, the first of which shows David Haller (Dan Stevens) and Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller) trying to find each other on a physically implausible bridge. It’s some straight up M.C. Escher sh*t.

The next video proves that Dan Stevens can make even the word “waffles” seem replete with gravitas.