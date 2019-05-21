Helen Sloan for HBO

Look, not everyone watches Game of Thrones. Just because its grand finale outperformed even the much-better-liked closing of The Sopranos, or that it’s pretty much all anyone can talk about on Twitter, doesn’t mean absolutely everyone is a follower. Cast in point: Someone took to social media to ask if someone, anyone, could summarize the entire eight-season, 71-episode run in a single tweet. Some fans took that as a challenge.

Can someone please explain the plot/story of the entire #GOT series in a single tweet? — Amy Cuddy (@amyjccuddy) May 20, 2019

That person was Amy Cuddy, a psychologist and bestselling author. It’s not clear whether she had never seen Game of Thrones, or if she was just throwing down an impossible challenge to see if there would be anyone foolish enough to try. Well, there were.

People with powerful ambition and poor impulse control explore the intersection of lust, greed, and fear. Lives and reputations were lost, painful wisdom was gained, and if you were really lucky, your favs just might end up back where they started. @bullypulpit_hq https://t.co/W3soxoFW7j — Ryan Lowy (@AJustConspiracy) May 20, 2019

The worst leaders believe they are good and right. The best know they are flawed and despite having imperfections visible to everyone, they persist. https://t.co/kFbhnrjHUj — Cameron Sadler 🏁 (@RulesByCam) May 20, 2019

Doomed love and incest leads to multi generation conflict for power across seven kingdoms, starts/ends with mad rulers burning down people, and finally, the least interested guy becomes king in a pseudo show of democracy where only whites vote. Oh, and zombies. https://t.co/q3bTO8MSLY — Amit Das (@not_ghalib) May 20, 2019

Pursuit of a murder mystery unravels a massive conspiracy about the true heir to the throne of 7 kingdoms.

Civil war ensues as an apocalyptic threat from the North and an exile from the East seeking to claim the throne for herself all clash leaving a new order when Spring begins. https://t.co/N7IhM9whrt — Stephen Limbaugh (@StephenLimbaugh) May 20, 2019