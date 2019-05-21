One Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale’s Best Shots Quickly Became The Show’s Best Meme

05.20.19 42 mins ago

HBO

The final episode of Game of Thrones was, according to many, a bit of a mess. But one thing that cannot be denied about the series finale was that it was visually stunning. Unlike the final season’s third episode, which was derided by many as too dark and murky, ‘The Iron Throne” was beautiful at basically every turn.

A lot of people raved about one specific shot in particular, which featured Daenerys Targaryen walking out to address her troops at the steps of King’s Landing while Drogon appeared to give her wings as he took flight behind her.

That one specific shot drew a lot of reactions online, and the above tweet in particular — which says the scene should be taught in film schools — sparked a meme of its own. As reactions to the show filed in on Monday, many immediately turned on the tweet and turned it into something else entirely.

