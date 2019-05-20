HBO

This post contains spoilers for the Game Of Thrones series finale.



The Game of Thrones series finale has finally come and gone, leaving fans with plenty to joke and complain about amid the hangovers. And one part of the finale quickly spawned a meme. The meme concerns the moment Ser Brienne of Tarth was tasked with writing a posthumous entry about Jaime Lannister in the Book of Brothers. People on Twitter jokingly speculated about what she could (or should) record about Jaime for posterity. One thing is for sure; she’s not writing any damn petitions.

People quickly drew a comparison to Wikipedia:

Brienne out here altering Jaime Wikipedia page — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) May 20, 2019

Brienne spending her last scene editing Jaime's wikipedia page is a robbery — ser wikipedia brown of the free north (@eveewing) May 20, 2019

Game of Thrones is the epic story of the creation of Jaime Lannister's Wikipedia entry — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) May 20, 2019

While other all-stars reimagined what she wrote: