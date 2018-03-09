‘Gotham’ Actors Let Slip How The Joker Will Show Up This Season

Fox

Gotham has been teasing their eventual introduction of the Joker since before the first episode had even aired, and now a plan is finally coming together. Hey, it only took four seasons. Anyway, we just learned from executive producers Danny Cannon and John Stephens that Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) would be assembling a Legion of Horribles this season, although Cannon enigmatically stated, “We will see a conclusion to [Jerome]. Or is it a new beginning?” Bruce Wayne actor David Mazouz also spoke ambiguously about whether or not Jerome would eventually become the Joker one way or another, although he did finally say, “He is not the man that will have green hair and a pale face.”

Okay then, if not Jerome, then who? We seem to have our answer now, thanks to interviews with Monaghan and Morena Baccarin (who plays Leslie Thompkins).

In an interview with Bustle, Baccarin let it slip that Monaghan plays two roles this season, one as Jerome and another as one of Jerome’s relatives, whom she described as “psychotic” and interested in Jerome’s plans to start a revolt in Gotham. Monaghan then confirmed the rumor in an interview with Comic Book published on Thursday.

“It’s a very strange thing. Obviously I can’t get too much into what the theory is or what that’s like. I will say that I wanted to make this guy feel distinct and I wanted to make him be visually different, I wanted him to carry himself different, I wanted his voice to be different. I wanted everything about him to be accepted. So that’s a challenge in itself, but also a challenge is, you’re basically acting with yourself. It’s a very weird thing. It’s definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve ever had to do as an actor. It was a bit of a head-trip.”

In case there was any doubt about the other character’s identity, he went on to say, “I think it helps spin the narrative of both Jerome and the Joker, in a new and exciting kind of way. It adds its own twist to the mythos. I think it’s really fun and really unique. So yeah. I can’t tell you enough, it’s a really cool challenge.”

Yes, this does all sound like the old “evil twin” switcheroo. And yes, we would expect nothing less bonkers from Gotham.

