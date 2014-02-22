‘Gravity’ sounds good to Cinema Audio Society

02.23.14 4 years ago

“Gravity” kept its strong industry kudos showing alive Sunday night as it added the feature film Cinema Audio Society award for sound mixing, adding to wins from the PGA, DGA, ASC, ADG, MPSE and VES. “Frozen” won the animated prize, while “Behind the Candelabra” and “Game of Thrones” were among the TV winners.

Sound mixer Andy Nelson received the year’s Career Achievement Award while director Edward Zwick was presented with the CAS Filmmaker Award. The Society also paid tribute to Ray Dolby, inventor and founder of Dolby Laboratories.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep up with the season via The Circuit.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for a Motion Picture – Live Action
“Gravity”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for a Motion Picture – Animated
“Frozen”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for a Television Movie or Mini-Series
“Behind the Candelabra”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series – One Hour
“Game of Thrones” – “The Rains of Castamere”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series – Half Hour
“Modern Family”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Non Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials
“History of the Eagles: Part One”

Career Achievement Award
Andy Nelson

CAS Filmmaking Award
Edward Zwick

Technical Achievement Awards

Production
Sound Devices, LLC – 633 Mixer/Recorder

Post-Production
iZotope – RX 3 Advanced

