Watch: Green Day unveils album cover for ‘¡Uno!’

#Green Day
06.14.12 6 years ago

As you know, Green Day plans to drop three albums between September and January. Today, we got the cover art for “Uno,”  the first release in the trilogy.

The below trailer doesn”t give away much, but at least we get to hear a little music, which is more than we got to hear in this other teaser when the trio talked about the trio of sets and run down their past album titles.  Green Day has also announced that one of its few 2012 live dates will be at New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience in October.

[More after the jump…]

We”re not sure what the song is the band is playing in the trailer, but it has a fun, Spaghetti Western feel to it that veers a little off center from the band”s usual pop punk. Plus, there’s one shot that reveals a number of titles, including the already revealed “Carpe Diem.” We”re all for any song called “It’s F*** Time,” or “Crushing Bastard.” 

“Uno!” drops Sept. 25, “Dos!” on Nov. 13 and “Tre!” on Jan. 15. The trio has been recording the tracks in Oakland, Calif. with longtime producer Rob Cavallo.

We’re excited to hear the new music, but one person who probably isn’t? John Lydon, who discussed his feelings about Green Day in this interview with Katie Hasty.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Day
TAGSDosGREEN DAYRob CavalloTreUno

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP