Marvel Studios/Disney

Neither the Avengers 4 trailer nor the name of the film have dropped yet, and although some trolling may be afoot, the Russo Brothers have come through with some useful tidbits for Marvel fans. Such as the revelation of the Infinity War character that they’d prefer to have saved and the assertion that Chris Evans isn’t done playing Captain America yet. In addition, the Collider Infinity War screening produced another few choice revelations from Joe Russo. Apparently, the directing duo not only approached the project as a heist but also began with several scripts, including a 250-page draft with a narrator.

The kicker here is that the narrator was loathed by other characters and, presumably, the audience as well. No, I’m not talking about Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, although … can you imagine? The film would have been full of imaginary dance montages and corny jokes. Nope, the almost-narrator was Thanos himself, so perhaps audiences would have heard him rambling about the virtues of genocide. Joe explained how the mega-script aided the final film:

“A lot of times when you work on a movie of this scale and you end up with a 250-page draft, it’s the bible for the movie. You gain a lot of information. You write characters out in a way that you start to understand what it is they want. I think writing out Thanos’ narration gave us insight into who he was as a character and what we wanted him to do in this film. So then it was much easier once we started pulling all that out to make it subtext for him as a character, and to make a more linear structure.”

This makes sense in the context of helping the filmmakers, cast, and crew get into a proper headspace regarding Thanos’ motives, although we don’t know whether who was privy to this script-bible. As for the “heist”-like qualities of Infinity War, Joe stated that indeed, “this is really a heist movie,” and that Thanos was obviously the thief running around the universe to collect Infinity Stones. There were McGuffins and other characters interfering with his quest, so organizing the film like a heist gave the Russos “a very simple structure” and allowed for a mostly linear format. Joe also stated that this streamlining of the movie allowed the “character moments [to] come through,” which is quite a feat in a film with so many assembled superheroes. Not to mention the tragic dusting of a certain Iron Man protégé. Speaking of Spider-Man, will or won’t he be in the Avengers 4 trailer? Maybe one day soon, we’ll actually find out.

(Via Collider)