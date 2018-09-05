‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Is A Vast Improvement Over Its Predecessor

Linda Kallerus/Netflix/Uproxx

The good news is, the second season of Iron Fist is a massive improvement over the first 13 episodes that Marvel and Netflix gifted (or cursed) audiences with ahead of 2017’s crossover mini-series, The Defenders. The bad news is, simply saying that “the second season of Iron Fist is a massive improvement” is nowhere near the same thing as saying “Iron Fist season two is a good show.” Because that would be a lie, and lying is bad.

That’s not to say that the creative team behind Iron Fist‘s second season wasn’t aware of the many, many complaints critics had about its predecessor. In fact, one of the most obvious improvements new showrunner Raven Metzner (Heroes Reborn, Falling Skies) made is to the fight sequences. Not only is it clearly evident that more time and planning were put into the fight choreography, but the cinematography team did the same for how they shot each action scene.

Viewers will no longer be left to guess precisely what, if anything, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) — the bearer of the “Immortal Iron Fist” mantle and supposedly the greatest fighter who ever lived — is doing on screen. Metzner and first episode director David Dobkin (Into the Badlands) make sure of this in the very first scene, in which Danny confronts a gang of gun-wielding, knife-throwing thugs after they murder three security guards in order to steal an armored truck.

It looks beautiful, as does a kitchen fight featuring Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) later on in the first episode, and many other action sequences throughout the first half of the season. Though admirable, however, the improved fight choreography and editing feel more like a band-aid applied to a septic wound. The majority of it is cosmetic, a facet that Netflix subtly indicates with two separate featurettes highlighting the stunts of Iron Fist season two.

But what about the lagging story, slow pacing and blocky dialogue that made season one practically unwatchable? Well, this season sees Danny back in New York, patrolling the streets now that other, smaller gangs are trying to claim what’s been left behind by The Hand. He and Colleen are living together, though she chooses not to fight following the events of The Defenders. Meanwhile, Davos (Sacha Dhawan) has returned following a brief expulsion by Danny, and along with Joy Meachum’s (Jessica Stroup) help, is focused entirely on acquiring various ancient trinkets for unknown maledictions.