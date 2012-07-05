Jack White confirms that Radiohead recorded in his studio

It appears that neither Radiohead nor Jack White are very good at keeping secrets. 

During their lauded headlining set at last month’s Bonnaroo Festival in Manchster, Tenn., Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke teased fans by saying “This song is for Jack White. We saw him yesterday. A big thank you to him, but we can”t tell you why. You”ll find out…,” before launching into the song “Supercollider.”

Obsessive fans surmised that the Oxford group had laid down some tracks (possibly new ones) at White’s Third Man Studios, located in nearby Nashville. Oftentimes, acclaimed artists drop by the studio to cut an exclusive single for White’s Third Man record label, with White often producing or performing on the recordings. 

White confirmed at least part of the rumors. 

“I don’t know how much to tell about,” the former White Stripes leader revealed in a BBC6 Music interview. “I didn’t play with them or produce it, but they came and recorded at Third Man, and I don’t know what else they want to be said about that so that’s probably all I can say!”

We’ll have to wait and see what Yorke and co. cooked up in Nashville. 

The always-busy White also recently collaborated with Beck and Keith Richards, in addition to releasing his own hit solo album, “Blunderbuss.”

Recently, Radiohead was forced to re-schedule several tour dates after part of their stage set collapsed in Toronto, tragically killing crew member Scott Johnson and injuring three others.

