James Gandolfini returning to HBO: He’ll star in limited series “Criminal Justice”

HBO originally passed on the seven-part series when it was pitched to be more open-ended. “The Sopranos” star will play an “ambulance-chasing New York City attorney” who’s in over his head. The project is based on a BBC series. PLUS: Gandolfini says no “Sopranos” movie — unless David Chase goes broke.



“Breaking Bad’s” Spanish-language remake for Univision is a go

“Metástasis” will star Diego Trujillo in the Bryan Cranston role and Roberto Urbina in the Aaron Paul role.

Jay Leno & Jimmy Fallon sing another duet, this time from “Les Miserables”

In a pre-taped bit at the NBC Upfronts, Leno and Fallon sang “One Day More,” except their version was called “Eight Months More.”

Expect nearly every NBC News star to cameo on “The Michael J. Fox Show”

Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie already can be seen in the promo NBC released this morning.

Barbara Walters’ retirement gets the Taiwanese animation treatment

“Bye, Bye Baba Wawa!”

“Bionic Woman’s” Michelle Ryan joins “Covert Affairs”

Starting with the season premiere, she’ll play an agent with a shadowy past.



Who should replace Seth Meyers on Weekend Update?

What about John Mulaney, the “SNL” writer who’s NBC pilot was rejected?

“Survivor: Caramoan” champ: How I won “blows my mind”

Says John Cochran: “No votes cast against me and then every vote at the end – that”s crazy.” PLUS: Cochran”s timing was impeccable.

Oxygen orders “Pastors of LA”

The reality show will follow six “mega-pastors” in Southern California.

Howard Stern grills Jimmy Kimmel and his fiancee

“The first time you made love to Jimmy, was it awkward?” the shock jock asked Molly McNearny, who’s also co-head-writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Watch “Hannibal’s” bizarre Korean promo

With the main character’s head photoshopped on a Korean pop star.

Check out pics from Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow”

Plus see photos from Greg Kinnear’s “Rake” and Andy Samberg’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

24 things we know about “How I Met Your Mother”

We keep on seeing the same yellow umbrella.

Who is “Mad Men’s” Bob Benson?

Is James Wolk’s character a government agent, a spy from another ad agency or a red herring? PLUS: Last night was the 2nd satisfying episode in a row!, “Mad Men” has a Don Draper problem, Draper hit a new low in being mean, creepy and unlikeable, this season Pete’s been on fire, the storyline revolving around Don and Sylvia was dull, and did Don become Christian Grey?