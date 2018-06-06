Marvel

James Gunn was sharing some updates about the status of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on social media this week, but it turns out that’s not the only thing he decided to address online. Fans are still combing through the films to find the many nods and Easter eggs hidden throughout, including one major Easter egg that fans haven’t been able to sniff out yet.

The latest has to do with Mantis and Ego from Vol. 2, touching on the possibility that Kurt Russell’s Celestial is the father of the empath. As Gunn points out, yes you can see that Ego did mate with a female from Mantis’ homeworld, but he cuts it off from there:

“MANY of you have been writing me about a discovered Easter egg in #GotG Vol. 2, where Ego apparently seems to have been with a female of Mantis’ species. Yes, I can confirm this is correct. However, you don’t necessarily need to infer anything else from this information. Whatever the case, good find!!”

So instead of being like Peter Quill in the film, Mantis found her way into living with Ego through other means. Mostly because she is happily alive.