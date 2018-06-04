Marvel

All eyes have been on Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel to this point, so any real discussion about what is coming in the mysterious phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still inside the heads of the filmmakers who will tackle the first films on that era. We know that Jake Gyllenhaal will jump into Mysterio’s fishbowl for the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2019, but James Gunn’s third foray into the Marvel galaxy with the Guardians hasn’t revealed too much just yet.

But Gunn did hop on social media to post an image of him working on the script for the film and answered some fan questions about what they might expect from the third film, including the soundtrack which he says is “mostly” done, but he’s “changed it a lot, so who knows!”

According to some of the other answers, Gunn is deep in his process on the third script and gave fans a look at what it takes for him to put one together at this point: