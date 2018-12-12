Getty Image

Over the summer, The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — the titular host’s return to talking trash about reality television in a manner not unlike The Soup — was canceled by Netflix. To be honest, it wasn’t great, but longtime fans of the Community alum have always known that he would find a way to bounce back. We just didn’t realize that it would be through the ever-expanding medium of superhero comic book adaptations. For according to Variety, McHale has signed on to play the classic DC Comics hero Starman.

Per the report, McHale will play “Golden Age Starman” Sylvester Pemberton in the company’s DC Universe streaming service:

A courageous and confident superhero, Starman is a member of the Justice Society of America. He wields a mysterious anti-gravity weapon called the cosmic staff and has a longtime sidekick named Stripesy, who is better known as Courtney Whitmore’s stepfather, Pat Dugan.

Stargirl‘s namesake, Whitmore, will be played by The Goldbergs and School of Rock alum Brec Bassinger. The show itself is being executive produced by DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television regulars Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter.

DC Universe already features the live-action Titans series, which premiered earlier this fall. A live-action Doom Patrol series with Brendan Fraser is also on the way, as is an animated Harley Quinn show starring The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco.

