Getty Image

Netflix doesn’t do anything lightly. Every week the streaming overlord dumps a steady glut of content onto their service: new TV shows; movies they made themselves or picked up from festivals and not-exactly-classics like the 1994 film The Flintstones you may have forgot existed. And when they do the opposite, they go big, too. That’s why they’ve just canceled not only Michelle Wolf but Joel McHale, too.

Both The Break with Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale were abruptly axed with one swift chop. The two series, each a late night-style unscripted current events gag-a-thon, were only in their first seasons. Wolf’s show bowed in May, while McHale’s hit streaming in February. Both attracted fair amounts of press and, in Wolf’s case, the occasional moment in the viral sun; the most sharable bit on the latter was a devastating recruitment ad for ICE.