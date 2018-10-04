Kaley Cuoco Promises That Her Voicing Of DC’s ‘Harley Quinn’ Series Will Be An ‘Empowering’ Take

When the long national nightmare known as The Big Bang Theory was announced to shuffle into the sunset, Kaley Cuoco claimed to be “drowning in tears,” but she’s not crying anymore. In fact, Cuoco has been raving at New York Comic-Con about her newest role — voicing the titular character in the animated Harley Quinn for the DC Universe’s streaming service. The series will debut sometime in 2019, ahead of the February 2020 release for the Birds of Prey flock of live-action supervillainesses starring Margot Robbie as the iconic character she embodied in Suicide Squad. The DC Extended Universe is a scattered place right now, but the Joker isn’t expected to appear in Birds of Prey, and Cuoco says he’s definitely given the boot in her series.

Cuoco has explained that voicing the character has been an “empowering” experience thus far (her Harley gets to “scream and cuss and yell at boys” a lot). She reveals that Harley breaks up with the Joker early on in the series and then sets out to be the “best badass supervillain” in the world. Along the way, she’ll encounter (obviously) Poison Ivy as well as Wonder Woman, Lex Luther, Batman, and Doctor Psycho. Here’s more from Cuoco on Harley, via EW:

“[Harley Quinn] is so edgy, it’s obviously a very adult comedy, and with such a world-renowned character, it’s been a blast to record.”

She just doesn’t want to be Joker’s girlfriend anymore. She wants to lead the pack, which I find very appropriate for this kind of day and age and vibe that we’re in.”

The series also revealed a first-look video to the NYCC crowd, who heard Cuoco’s character tease “comedy, action, incredibly gratuitous violence.” All while showing Harley in her post-Joker state, which should please critics of Suicide Squad‘s take on the coupling — with the Joker being the Puddin’ of her universe and, arguably, taking away her agency from the moment of her transformation. And now, Harley shall stand on her own.

Don’t feel bad for the Joker, though. He’s already the subject of a Jared Leto standalone film in the works, along with the origin story (with a different love interest) that stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. As for the Harley Quinn animated series, the wide-ranging voice cast includes everyone from Lake Bell (as Poison Ivy) to JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Natalie Morales, and Christopher Meloni.

Harley Quinn will premiere on an undetermined 2019 release date on DC’s streaming service.

