Watch: Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg’s ‘D%ck in a Box’ duo returns to ‘SNL’

Ever dreamed of scoring a date with the “D!ck in a Box” guys? No? Well, read on anyway.

Host Justin Timberlake and partner-in-crime Andy Samberg brought the dynamic duo back to “Saturday Night Live” on last night’s episode in a sketch entitled “It’s a Date” (a.k.a. “The only dating game show still on TV”), which also featured a crowd-pleasing appearance by Dan Aykroyd and Steve Martin’s “wild and crazy” Festrunk brothers. As expected, J-Tim and A-Sam stole the show with such immortal lyrics as “Lay you down slow and do you right/Both of us railing on your butt/Romance” and “Girls can’t get pregnant in the summertime/It’s a known fact, and that’s that/So throw away that jimmy hat girl/Science.” I’m still trying to decide which one I like better, but it’s hard.

