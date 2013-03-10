Watch: Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg’s ‘D%ck in a Box’ duo returns to ‘SNL’

Ever dreamed of scoring a date with the “D!ck in a Box” guys? No? Well, read on anyway.
Host Justin Timberlake and partner-in-crime Andy Samberg brought the dynamic duo back to “Saturday Night Live” on last night’s episode in a sketch entitled “It’s a Date” (a.k.a. “The only dating game show still on TV”), which also featured a crowd-pleasing appearance by Dan Aykroyd and Steve Martin’s “wild and crazy” Festrunk brothers. As expected, J-Tim and A-Sam stole the show with such immortal lyrics as “Lay you down slow and do you right/Both of us railing on your butt/Romance” and “Girls can’t get pregnant in the summertime/It’s a known fact, and that’s that/So throw away that jimmy hat girl/Science.” I’m still trying to decide which one I like better, but it’s hard.
After watching the full sketch below, check out Ryan McGee’s recap of last night’s “SNL” here. You can also check out Timberlake’s performances of “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors” here.
It’s “jimmy hat”, FYI.
You’re so right! Thanks for the heads up…fixed.
justn t and all the top stars were great on snl, BUT there has to be better writing on the show. to much old and boring stuff every week. come on seth, you can do better. i know it is not easy and maybe the show needs to hire more writers for a new outlook on the show.