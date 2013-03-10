Watch: Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg’s ‘D%ck in a Box’ duo returns to ‘SNL’

#Justin Timberlake #VANESSA BAYER #Bill Hader #SNL
03.10.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

Ever dreamed of scoring a date with the “D!ck in a Box” guys? No? Well, read on anyway.

Host Justin Timberlake and partner-in-crime Andy Samberg brought the dynamic duo back to “Saturday Night Live” on last night’s episode in a sketch entitled “It’s a Date” (a.k.a. “The only dating game show still on TV”), which also featured a crowd-pleasing appearance by Dan Aykroyd and Steve Martin’s “wild and crazy” Festrunk brothers. As expected, J-Tim and A-Sam stole the show with such immortal lyrics as “Lay you down slow and do you right/Both of us railing on your butt/Romance” and “Girls can’t get pregnant in the summertime/It’s a known fact, and that’s that/So throw away that jimmy hat girl/Science.” I’m still trying to decide which one I like better, but it’s hard.

After watching the full sketch below, check out Ryan McGee’s recap of last night’s “SNL” here. You can also check out Timberlake’s performances of “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors” here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#VANESSA BAYER#Bill Hader#SNL
TAGSBILL HADERBOBBY MOYNIHANDAN AYKROYDDick In A BoxJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEsaturday night liveSNLSTEVE MARTINVANESSA BAYER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP