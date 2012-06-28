Kanye West, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled team for ‘I Wish You Would’

DJ Khaled has teamed with his famous friends Kanye West and Rick Ross for the brand new “I Wish You Would.”

The repetitive, bass-heavy track has plenty of both rappers, and too many hooks to even count. Khaled collaborated on the track with white hot producer Hit Boy, who helmed West and Jay-Z’s “N*ggas in Paris,” but it lacks that song’s irresistible quirkiness and joie de vivre.

Listen here:

Kanye kicks things off by doing a dirty, autotuned nursery rhyme, before declaring that “every year gonna our year/every year gonna be my year.” Lots of threats follow — hence the title. It’s noticeably darker in tone than Khaled and West’s other recent team-up, “Way Too Cold” (formerly known as “Theraflu”), which had a similar reliance on synths. At one point in the new song, West even says, “We believe in God, but do God believe in us?” This is Kanye in serious mode.

Ross comes off even harder than usual (or maybe just trying to sound even harder than usual), but his verse is mostly forgettable.

Khaled also recently created “Take it To the Head” with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown. Ross recently collaborated with Nas on “Accident Murderers” as well.

The song is scheduled to appear on Khaled’s “Kiss the Ring,” which drops August 21.

What do you think of the new track?