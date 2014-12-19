Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston, and Michael Keaton honored at the first People Magazine Awards

For those who thought the Hollywood Film Awards were a bit too virtuous, PEOPLE Magazine decided 2014 was the year to throw a hat into the awards ring, conjuring its own set of accolades to hand out during a star-studded gala event. Thursday night, the winners of the first annual The PEOPLE Magazine Awards were announced during a two-hour NBC special hosted by Nick Cannon. Completely comprised of talent-based honors, Jennifer Aniston took home the show”s Movie Performance of the Year – Actress award for her work in “Cake,” while Michael Keaton earned the Male equivalent for his turn in “Birdman.” Hey, PEOPLE is following the awards circuit!
After squeezing her way into the SAG and Golden Globes, the PEOPLE award marks Anison”s win for “Cake,” and the first award she has won for feature film work. Which is nice in an Al-Pacino-wins-for-“Scent of a Woman”-plus-every-other-contribution-to-the-medium kind of way.
There is shortage of sure-why-not wonderment on display in the The PEOPLE Magazine Awards winners. Comedian Billy Eichner earned the ceremony”s Breakout Star award for his contributions to the art of scream comedy, Karlie Kloss won Model of the Year for her hard work promoting Warby Parker, “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez was deemed a “triple threat” (despite not having a film play this year), through a very scientific process, Kate Upton won Sexiest Woman, and Kate Hudson took home the Role Model award because she”s always been true to herself and her collaborators, which proved especially difficult during the making of Zach Braff”s 'Wish I Was Here.”
The real deserving honor of the evening went to Kevin Hart, the hardest working man in show business who won”t get a lick of respect for killing it in 2014. Remember: Just because “About Last Night” fails to land on Best Ofs or awards shortlists doesn”t mean it isn”t funny.
See the full list of winners below:
Movie Performance of the Year – Actress
Jennifer Aniston
Breakout Star of the Year
Billy Eichner
Television Performance of the Year – Actor
Jon Hamm
Comedy Star of the Year
Kevin Hart
Role Model
Kate Hudson
On Screen TV Couple of the Year
Mindy Kaling and Chris Messina
Movie Performance of the Year – Actor
Michael Keaton
Model of the Year
Karlie Kloss
Television Performance of the Year – Actress
Lisa Kudrow
Triple Threat
Jennifer Lopez
Next Generation Star
Chloë Grace Moretz
Hero of the Year Award
Nora Sandigo
Style Icon recipient
Gwen Stefani
PEOPLE”s Sexiest Woman
Kate Upton
I honestly thought that the People’s Choice Awards was from People Magazine.