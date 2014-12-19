Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston, and Michael Keaton honored at the first People Magazine Awards

For those who thought the Hollywood Film Awards were a bit too virtuous, PEOPLE Magazine decided 2014 was the year to throw a hat into the awards ring, conjuring its own set of accolades to hand out during a star-studded gala event. Thursday night, the winners of the first annual The PEOPLE Magazine Awards were announced during a two-hour NBC special hosted by Nick Cannon. Completely comprised of talent-based honors, Jennifer Aniston took home the show”s Movie Performance of the Year – Actress award for her work in “Cake,” while Michael Keaton earned the Male equivalent for his turn in “Birdman.” Hey, PEOPLE is following the awards circuit!

After squeezing her way into the SAG and Golden Globes, the PEOPLE award marks Anison”s win for “Cake,” and the first award she has won for feature film work. Which is nice in an Al-Pacino-wins-for-“Scent of a Woman”-plus-every-other-contribution-to-the-medium kind of way.

There is shortage of sure-why-not wonderment on display in the The PEOPLE Magazine Awards winners. Comedian Billy Eichner earned the ceremony”s Breakout Star award for his contributions to the art of scream comedy, Karlie Kloss won Model of the Year for her hard work promoting Warby Parker, “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez was deemed a “triple threat” (despite not having a film play this year), through a very scientific process, Kate Upton won Sexiest Woman, and Kate Hudson took home the Role Model award because she”s always been true to herself and her collaborators, which proved especially difficult during the making of Zach Braff”s 'Wish I Was Here.”

The real deserving honor of the evening went to Kevin Hart, the hardest working man in show business who won”t get a lick of respect for killing it in 2014. Remember: Just because “About Last Night” fails to land on Best Ofs or awards shortlists doesn”t mean it isn”t funny.

See the full list of winners below:

Movie Performance of the Year – Actress

Jennifer Aniston



Breakout Star of the Year

Billy Eichner



Television Performance of the Year – Actor

Jon Hamm



Comedy Star of the Year

Kevin Hart



Role Model

Kate Hudson



On Screen TV Couple of the Year

Mindy Kaling and Chris Messina



Movie Performance of the Year – Actor

Michael Keaton



Model of the Year

Karlie Kloss



Television Performance of the Year – Actress

Lisa Kudrow



Triple Threat

Jennifer Lopez



Next Generation Star

Chloë Grace Moretz



Hero of the Year Award

Nora Sandigo



Style Icon recipient

Gwen Stefani



PEOPLE”s Sexiest Woman

Kate Upton