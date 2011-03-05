‘Kings’ star lands ABC’s ‘Poe’ lead

7 years ago 2 Comments
Although rarely considered an especially good-looking man in life, Edgar Allan Poe has landed a very attractive small screen proxy. 
According to a variety of media reports — let’s credit TVGuide.com just for fun — Chris Egan has been cast as the lead in ABC’s drama pilot “Poe.”
Written by Chris Hollier, the “Poe” pilot imagines the “Raven” and “Fall of the House of Usher” author as a visionary detective solving cases in 1840s Boston, like “Castle” meets “Sherlock Holmes.”
Other actors in the pilot include Kevin McNally and Leslie Odom.
The 26-year-old Aussie actor, who cut his teeth on “Home and Away,” has had several flirtations with full-fledged stardom, including leads in the feature “Eragon,” plus a starring role in NBC’s “Kings.” He was most recently seen in “Letters to Juliet.”

