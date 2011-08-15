Listen: Lil Wayne taps Drake for new ‘Carter IV’ single ‘She Will’

Y’know what’s better than Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter IV” single “John,” aka “If I Die Today?” A totally different, new single from the same album, “She Will.” And a complete tracklist from the effort.

It’s raining men on the new album with guest spots from Nas, TechN9ne, John Legend, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Bun B, Jadakiss… add just a couple more, and you’d have yourself a Drake album! Bad-um-bum!

Speaking of Drizzy, he too shows up on the set, on this latest single to emerge. “She Will” is a slower jam than we’re used to hearing, but lyrically exactly what you’d expect a song called “She Will” to sound. What will she do? Let Tunechi explain it to you, with Drake holding down the looping hook. It’s a case of mentor taking after the likes of his mentee. It mostly works, or at least it works a lot better than Lil Wayne’s other emo attempt, “How to Love.” And, yes, that cut made the, erm, cut.

And I can’t put my finger on it, but that light synth line is ringing a bell… it’s like the creep-out music from video game “Phantasmagoria…” hardly fodder for mood music, but it’s Weezy’s circus, we’re just watching it.

Harry Belafonte-sampling single “6 Foot 7” also is on the tracklist. “Tha Carter IV” has a Aug. 29 release date.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here is the tracklist for Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter IV”:

1. Intro

2. Blunt Blowin

3. MegaMan

4. 6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz)

5. Nightmares Of The Bottom

6. She Will (feat. Drake)

7. How To Hate (feat. T-Pain)

8. Interlude (feat. Tech N9ne)

9. John (feat. Rick Ross)

10. Abortion

11. So Special (feat. John Legend)

12. How To Love

13. President Carter

14. Its Good (feat. Drake & Jadakiss)

15. Outro (feat. Bun B, Nas, Shyne & Busta Rhymes)