Listen: Paramore’s new song, ‘Monster,’ from ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’

06.03.11 7 years ago

We already know that Paramore and “Twilight” go together. Now we”ll see how  well the Hayley Williams”-fronted band goes with “Transformers.”

The Nashville rock group released “Monster” today to the interwebs, after announcing its inclusion in the movie last week. It appears in the new movie, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” the third in the “Transformers”  franchise.  The song is the first from the band since the departure of Josh and Zac Farro in a very public, ugly departure last winter.

“Monster”  is a tortured, mid-tempo burner, the likes of which Paramore, stripped down to a trio, can pretty much do in its sleep now, so the song breaks no knew ground. Lyrically, there”s lots of water analogies about sinking and drowning, wrapped around promises of “stopping the whole world from turning into a monster, eating us alive.”  The second verse hints at major conflict and being a traitor.  It is tailor-made for a video featuring Shia Labouef running away from the Big Bads with new playmate Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The single is on sale June 7. The soundtrack comes out June 14 and the movie opens June 29.

What do you think? Do you like it better than Linkin Park’s song, “Iridescent,” for “Transformers 3?”

