Listen: Spiritualized announce ‘Sweet’ new album, preview tracks

It was back in March this year that we warned you of the imminent return of Spiritualized. This March, in 2012, the Jason Pierce-fronted band will make its presence known again. The English rock act has announced its new album “Sweet Heart Sweet Light,” to drop some time in that thawing month.

The band performed at the Other Voices festival in Ireland last weekend, the set streamed for audiences who couldn’t make it. Leftover are two new songs, now available via The Guardian: “So Long Pretty Things” and “Hey Jane.”On the latter, I closed my eyes and heard Brendan Benson. On the former, I hear a little soul between the pure rock-pop, mostly with a chorus I can remember.

On neither did I hear a good mix, particularly with those backing vocals. I look forward to the actual song releases.

“When you make a record, it has to be the single most important thing in your world. This time around, I wanted to do something that encompassed all I love in rock ‘n” roll music. It”s got everything from Brötzmann and Berry right through to Dennis and Brian Wilson,” said Pierce, aka J. Spaceman in a release. “I”m obsessed with music and the way you put it together and I don”t believe there are any rules.”

Yeah, OK, but are you actually going to shoot me in a rocket to space with this one again, maaaaan? That’s what Spiritualized’s “Songs in A&E” partially did for me in 2008.

Fat Possum (Andrew Bird‘s former roost) will be putting out “Swee Heart Sweet Light”: That label already had a pair of amazing releases this year, with Yuck’s self-titled set and A.A. Bondy’s “Believer.” On top of that, I’ve finally spent some time with Unknown Mortal Orchestra during my top 10 pursuits this month, and can recommend “Bicycle.” Lucky for all of us, the high-octane music video for that track dropped today. If Spiritualized doesn’t pysch-rock us proper, UMO most certainly will.