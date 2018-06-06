Getty Image

Amazon’s very, very, very, very [deep breathe], very expensive Lord of the Rings show will reportedly center on a character from the movies, but the man who brought the films to life will not be involved. Contrary to rumors, Peter Jackson — who directed and co-wrote The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and the Best Picture-winning Return of the King, as well as the Hobbit trilogy, An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of Five Armies 00 has denied his involvement with Amazon’s adaptation.

“I’m not involved at all in the Lord of the Rings series,” Jackson told the French publication Allocine. “I understand how my name could come up, but there is nothing happening with me on this project.” The Mortal Engines producer also clarified that he’s had no discussions with DC about making a superhero movie. “That’s not true. I had no discussions about that,” he said. “I’m not a fan of comics, I’ve never read any, so I’m not particularly interested in adapting one for cinema. That’s not true at all. I’m not involved in any DC film or Lord of the Rings series but I’m ok with it, I have plenty other projects that keep me busy.”

There goes the chance for Peter Jackson’s Detective Chimp movie. Maybe he’ll change his mind when Detective Pikachu sweeps the Oscars.

(Via IndieWire)