LA film fest announces 2013 line-up: ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Only God Forgives,’ ‘Way, Way Back’

Film Independent has revealed the line-up for this year’s Los Angeles Film Festival, cherry-picking this and that from Sundance and Cannes with a few other things thrown in here and there.

World premieres include Alexander Mirecki’s “All Together Now,” Ava DuVernay’s “Venus Vs.,” Robert Machoian and Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck’s “Forty Years from Yesterday” and Joe Burke’s “Four Dogs.” Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgives” will see its North American debut at the fest via a Gala presentation, following in the footsteps of his last film, “Drive.”

Holding over from Sundance, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s “The Way, Way Back” will close out the fest, while Ryan Coogler’s “Fruitvale Station” will make an appearance as a Gala as well.

The International Showcase features buzzed efforts from previous festivals such as Joshua Oppenheimer’s “The Act of Killing” (a Telluride 2012 debut), the animated “Ernest & Celestine” (Cannes 2012) and Haifaa Al Mansour’s “Wadjda” (Venice 2012).

Previously announced, Pedro Almodóvar’s “I’m So Excited” will open the fest.

Check out the full line-up below. The 2013 Los Angeles Film Festival, returning to the downtown L.A. Live complex for a fourth year, runs June 13 – 23.

Narrative Competition (12):

“All Together Now,” Alexander Mirecki – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Forev,” Molly Green, James Leffler – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Forty Years From Yesterday,” Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Four Dogs,” Joe Burke – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Goodbye World,” Denis Henry Hennelly – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“The House That Jack Built,” Henry Barrial – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“I.D.,” Kamal K M – India – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

“Mother, I Love You,” Janis Nords – Latvia – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

“My Sister”s Quinceañera,” Aaron Douglas Johnston – USA – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

“Pollywogs,” Karl Jacob, Todd Arthur Cottam – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Winter in the Blood,” Andrew Smith, Alex Smith – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Workers,” Jose Luis Valle – Mexico/Germany – US PREMIERE

Documentary Competition (10):

“All of Me,” Alexandra Lescaze – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs,” Grace Lee – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Code Black,” Ryan McGarry – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“The Island of Saint Matthews,” Kevin Jerome Everson – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Llyn Foulkes: One Man Band,” Christopher Quilty, Tamar Halpern – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“My Stolen Revolution,” Nahid Persson Sarvestani – Sweden – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

“The New Black,” Yoruba Richen – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Rain,” Olivia Rochette, Gerard-Jan Claes – Belgium – US PREMIERE

“Tapia,” Eddie Alcazar – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Purgatorio,” Rodrigo Reyes – Mexico/USA – US PREMIERE

International Showcase (15):

“The Act of Killing,” Joshua Oppenheimer, Christine Cynn – Denmark/Norway/UK (Drafthouse Films)

“Black Out,” Eva Webber – UK – NORTH AMERCAN PREMIERE

“Boxing Day,” Bernard Rose – UK

“Dormant Beauty,” Marco Bellocchio – Italy

“Drug War,” Johnnie To – China

“Ernest & Celestine,” Stéphanie Aubier, Vincent Patar, Benjamin Renner – France (Gkids)

“The Expedition to the End of the World,” Daniel Dancik – Denmark

“The Fifth Season,” Peter Brosens, Jessica Woodworth – Belgium/Netherlands/France

“House with a Turret”, Eva Neymann – Ukraine

“The Moo Man,” Andy Heathcote, Heike Bachelier – UK

“Nobody”s Daughter Haewon,” Hong Sang-soo – Korea – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

“The Patience Stone,” Atiq Rahimi – Afghanistan/France/Germany/UK (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Wadjda, “Haifaa Al Mansour – Saudi Arabia/United Arab Emirates/Germany (Sony Pictures Classics)

“When I Saw You,” Annemarie Jacir – Palestine/Jordan/Greece/United Arab Emirates/USA

“The Women and the Passenger,” Valentina Mac-Pherson, Patricia Correra – Chile – US PREMIERE

Summer Showcase (17):

“Ain”t Them Bodies Saints,” David Lowery – USA (IFC Films)

“Brothers Hypnotic,” Reuben Atlas – Netherlands/USA

“Casting By,” Tom Donahue – USA (HBO Films)

“Concussion,” Stacie Passon – USA (RADiUS-TWC)

“The Crash Reel,” Lucy Walker – USA (HBO Films)

“Crystal Fairy,” Sebastián Silva – Chile (IFC Films)

“Europa Report,” Sebastián Cordero – USA (Magnolia Pictures/Magnet Releasing) – US PREMIERE

“First Cousin Once Removed,” Alan Berliner – USA (HBO Films)

“Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction,” Sophie Huber – Switzerland

“In a World…,” Lake Bell – USA (Roadside Attractions)

“Our Nixon,” Penny Lane – USA

“Our Vinyl Weighs A Ton,” Jeff Broadway – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Short Term 12,” Destin Daniel Cretton – USA

“The Spectacular Now,” James Ponsoldt – USA

“Venus Vs.,” Ava DuVernay – USA (ESPN) – WORLD PREMIERE



Community Screenings (5):

“Brasslands,” Adam Pogoff, Jay Sterrenberg, Bryan Chang – USA – FIGat7th Screening

“Dazed and Confused (1993),” Richard Linklater – USA – 20th Anniversary Screening – FIGat7th Screening

“Hairspray (1988),” John Waters – USA – Grand Park Dance-A-Long – 25th Anniversary Screening

“Inequality for All,” Jacob Kornbluth – USA – Grand Performances Screening

“Life of a King,” Jake Goldberger – USA– Project Involve Screening – WORLD PREMIERE

The Beyond (3):

“Delivery,” Brian Netto – USA – WORLD PREMIERE

“Lesson of the Evil,” Takashi Miike – Japan – US PREMIERE

“You”re Next,” Adam Wingard – USA (Lionsgate)

Retro (3):

“Amarcord (1973),” Federico Fellini – Italy – 40th Anniversary Screening

“Between Two Worlds (2009),” Vimukthi Jayasundara – Sri Lanka/France – LAFCA”s The Film That Got Away

“Two Men in Manhattan (1958),” Jean Pierre-Melville – France (Cohen Media Group) – 55th Anniversary Screening