Louis C.K. to host ‘SNL’ for first time with musical guest fun.

Louis C.K. is heading to Studio 8H.
The “Louie” star/writer/director is set to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Nov. 3, with indie-pop hit-makers fun. serving as the episode’s musical guests.
The news was announced during last night’s Bruno Mars-hosted episode (recap).
C.K. scored three Emmy nominations this year for his acclaimed FX comedy series, winning one for Outstanding Writing. Earlier this month, he announced he would be delaying the show’s Season 4 premiere until Spring 2014, citing quality considerations as the major factor. He is also slated to co-star in Woody Allen’s next movie opposite Cate Blanchett, Peter Sarsgaard, Bobby Canavale, Sally Hawkins and Andrew Dice Clay.
Fun. scored a No. 1 Billboard hit this year with their tune “We Are Young.”
How do you think Louis C.K. will do as an “SNL” host? Sound off in the comments.
I’ll watch. Mainly because I’m curious to see how Louis’ edgy intelligent humor fits into the context of SNL’s routine populace hit-and-miss comedy sketches. Either SNL will rise to the occasion, or will bring Louis down. Watcha think??
I’m really looking forward to the hour and twenty-five minutes of dreary boring New York visuals and awkward stammering capped off by a fart joke!
Actually, he won two Emmy awards.
John – Yup. The article only refers to the one Emmy he won for his FX series. The other was for his comedy special.
-Daniel