Louis C.K. to host ‘SNL’ for first time with musical guest fun.

Louis C.K. is heading to Studio 8H.

The “Louie” star/writer/director is set to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Nov. 3, with indie-pop hit-makers fun. serving as the episode’s musical guests.

The news was announced during last night’s Bruno Mars-hosted episode (recap).

C.K. scored three Emmy nominations this year for his acclaimed FX comedy series, winning one for Outstanding Writing. Earlier this month, he announced he would be delaying the show’s Season 4 premiere until Spring 2014, citing quality considerations as the major factor. He is also slated to co-star in Woody Allen’s next movie opposite Cate Blanchett, Peter Sarsgaard, Bobby Canavale, Sally Hawkins and Andrew Dice Clay.

Fun. scored a No. 1 Billboard hit this year with their tune “We Are Young.”

